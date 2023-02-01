IHC Scott Begins Offering Aggregates

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in company history, IHC Scott will begin offering aggregates products to its customers.

"We're thrilled to begin offering aggregates," said Jim Randall, President of IHC Scott. "This move will help us better compete in the marketplace. I'm confident that we'll be able to offer quality products and services to the Northern Colorado region while maintaining high quality customer service and a trusted reputation in the community. I'm excited to see this investment help our clients."

The strategic increase of operations comes following the purchase or lease of four mining pits in the state of Colorado: the Mill Iron Pit, the Bernhardt Pit, the Rifle Pit, and the Flintstone Pit.

IHC Scott acquired the 172-acre Mill Iron Pit in Greeley, Colorado, from Mill Iron Mining, LLC & Broken Arrow Investments in an acquisition that was finalized on October 14, 2022. However, IHC Scott won't assume operational control of the property until March 2023.

The Bernardt Pit, located in Milliken, Colorado, sits on 452 acres of property and contains 17 million tons of reserves. It was acquired on October 19, 2022, from Platte Land & Water, LLC and is currently going through the permitting process. IHC Scott is expected to begin operations within the next 18-24 months.

IHC Scott acquired the 57-acre Rifle Pit in Rifle, Colorado, from R & B Ranch in 2019. The pit contains 7.2 million tons of reserves and is currently in the final stages of permitting. It is expected to be operational later in 2023.

Located in Meeker, Colorado, the Flintstone Pit was leased from Flintstone LLC in 2022. It contains 20 million tons of reserves on the 440-acre property. The pit will be operational in 2023.

Aggregates from each of the four pits will be used to increase vertical integration within IHC Scott operations in addition to improving the current marketplace through external sales.

IHC Scott joins sister companies Geneva Rock and Sunroc as subsidiaries of Clyde Companies who offer aggregates to their customers. Decades of experience with the product across company lines will help ensure success at IHC Scott.

Throughout the years, IHC Scott has proven itself as a leader in innovation, sustainability, and technology. IHC Scott is built on a foundation of building better communities and solving problems for the future. The addition of aggregates is another step that demonstrates IHC Scott's commitment as a full service heavy civil contractor in making sure its customers receive Performance as Promised.

About IHC Scott

IHC Scott is the preferred heavy civil contractor for the Western United States. Our experienced team has been serving the region since 1947, providing high quality construction services, including: structural concrete, earthwork, utilities, concrete paving, alternative delivery, airport and highway infrastructure, and more. At IHC Scott, we do what we say we'll do—consistently delivering reliable performance, proactive solutions, and responsive service.

SOURCE IHC Scott