IHCL REPORTS OUTSTANDING THIRD QUARTER

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) , India's largest hospitality company, reported its consolidated financials for the third quarter ending December 31st, 2022.

Q3 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS - ALL TIME HIGH Q3 PAT OF INR 383 CRORES (USD 47 Million): UP 403% YoY, SURPASSES ANY FULL YEAR PAT - BEST EVER EBITDA OF INR 655 CRORES (USD 80 Million) UP 90% YoY - RECORD EBITDA MARGIN OF 37.6%: UP 719 BASIS POINTS - ACHIEVES FREE CASH FLOW OF INR 766 CRORES (USD 96 Million) FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q3 AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DEC 2022

Buoyed by a strong demand in third quarter, both leisure and business hotels in key domestic markets reported occupancy of over 70% and a rate growth of 27% as compared to pre-COVID levels.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, said, "IHCL continued to report strong operational and financial performances across its businesses in Q3 resulting in an all-time high PAT of INR 383 crores (USD 47 Million), which exceeds any previous full year PAT. Leveraging its brand portfolio, IHCL reached a milestone of 250+ hotels and is in line with its vision of being a 300-hotel portfolio by 2025. In this financial year alone 30 plus hotels have been added to the pipeline and 14 hotels have opened, besides strong growth in amã Stays & Trails with 108 homestays and Qmin with over 25 outlets. The demand outlook for the sector in 2023 remains robust on the back of sporting events such as world cup hockey and cricket, global events like the ongoing G20 and recovery of inbound and corporate travel. IHCL with its vast network of hotels spread across 125+ cities is well positioned to cater to this rising demand."

He added, "The three consecutive quarters of responsible profitable growth is a testament to the commitment, resilience and dedication of all our colleagues guided by our ethos of Tajness."

GROWTH DRIVERS TAJ BRAND - The iconic brand Taj has reached a portfolio of 95+ hotels and more than doubles its room inventory over the past five years - Recent landmark hotels signed under the brand: - Taj Riyadh, a 205-room hotel in the heritage city of Diriyah in Saudi Arabia - Two Taj resorts in Lakshadweep - 110 room resort each on Suheli and Kadmat islands - Opened three new Taj hotels across Kolkata, Wayanad and Jaipur and an addition to its palace portfolio with Sawai Man Mahal, Jaipur - Maintains leadership position across key markets with a Revenue Per Available Room (RevPar) penetration index in excess of 130% - The prestigious G20 delegations hosted at Taj Lake Palace and Taj Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur, The Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End in Mumbai and Taj Exotica Resort & Spa in Andamans - Taj continues to retain the dual honour of World's Strongest Hotel Brand and India's Strongest Brand as per Brand Finance Hotels 50 Report 2022 and India 100 Report 2022 PORTFOLIO EXPANSION - Reached a milestone of 250+ hotels in its portfolio by signing a total of 30 hotels in FY 2022-23 - Strengthened its portfolio with opening of 14 new hotels in FY 2022-23 with four hotels each under Taj and SeleQtions brand, and three each under Vivanta and Ginger - Introduced over 15 new destinations including Manali, Dharamshala, Raipur, Vrindavan and Jammu in 2022. NEW BUSINESSES - Ginger achieved an EBITDA margin of 40% YTD FY 2022-23, driven by a Revenue of INR 225 crores (USD 28 Million) – a growth of 41% over pre-COVID - The Chambers, India's first business club saw a 49% growth in revenue over 2019-20 with a rising membership base - Qmin and amã Stays & Trails are on steady growth path with over 25 outlets and a portfolio of 108 bungalows respectively FOOD & BEVERAGE - TajSATS captured a market share of 58% clocking a Revenue of INR 449 crores (USD 56 Million) YTD FY 2022-23, a 44% growth over pre-Covid - Food & Beverage portfolio expansion continued with the opening of House of Nomad in Goa and Jaipur; Shamiana in Jaipur and Wayanad in the current quarter ENABLERS - With continued focus on digital: - Ginger hotels are now available on the Tata Neu app - Loyalty records a 80% growth in active member base and doubles its membership - Paathya - IHCL's ESG+ framework, furthered its network: - 16 skilling centres with recent signing of MoU with MP Tourism at Gwalior - 100+ hotels now offer over 250 EV charging stations - Introduced Carecations, a series of travel itineraries, enabling guests to volunteer to support local communities, preserve heritage and conserve nature - Energy Conservation Award was conferred on IHCL hotels in Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar - Continuing its focus on customer-centricity, IHCL recently introduced [email protected]; an industry first initiative to listen, learn and leverage insights into building innovative product and service solutions.

About The Indian Hotels Company Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. These include Taj – the iconic brand for the most discerning travellers and ranked as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand and India's Strongest Brand as per Brand Finance Hotels 50 Report 2022 and India 100 Report 2022, respectively; SeleQtions , a named collection of hotels; Vivanta , sophisticated upscale hotels; and Ginger , which is revolutionising the lean luxe segment.

Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the Company opened its first hotel - The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. IHCL has a portfolio of 252 hotels including 65 under development globally across 4 continents, 11 countries and in over 100 locations. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is India's largest hospitality company by market capitalization. It is primarily listed on the BSE and NSE.

BRAND FINANCE HOTELS 50 2022: Taj rated as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand 2022 by Brand Finance for the second consecutive time





Taj rated as the by Brand Finance for the second consecutive time BRAND FINANCE INDIA 100 2022 : Taj rated as India's Strongest Brand across sectors by Brand Finance for the second time. Taj has received a brand strength index (BSI) score of 88.9 out of 100 and a corresponding elite AAA brand strength





: Taj rated as across sectors by Brand Finance for the second time. Taj has received a brand strength index (BSI) score of 88.9 out of 100 and a corresponding elite AAA brand strength WORLD RESPONSIBLE TOURISM AWARDS: Paathya recognized for Sustaining Employees and Communities through the pandemic and Contributing to the Cultural Heritage of India at the coveted International Convention of World Responsible Tourism Awards





Paathya recognized for through the pandemic and at the coveted GOLDEN PEACOCK AWARD FOR RISK MANAGEMENT: IHCL has won the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management for the year 2021





IHCL has won the prestigious Award for Risk Management for the year 2021 29 TH ANNUAL WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS 2022:

India's Leading Hotel – Taj Mahal , New Delhi

India's Leading Palace Hotel – The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

India's Leading Conference Hotel – Taj Palace, New Delhi

India's Leading Family Resort – Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa





Leading Family Resort – Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, CONDE NAST TRAVELLER READERS' CHOICE AWARDS 2022: IHCL hotels featured in the Best Hotels in India list

IHCL hotels featured in the Best Hotels in list Rambagh Palace, Jaipur



Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur



Taj Palace, New Delhi



Fateh Prakash Palace, Udaipur



Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur



The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai





TRAVEL+LEISURE TOP 500 READER'S BEST AWARDS 2022: IHCL hotels featured in global reader's choice awards

IHCL hotels featured in global reader's choice awards Rambagh Palace, Jaipur ( Asia )

Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa ( Asia )

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur ( Asia )

Taj Palace, New Delhi ( Asia )





( ) TRAVEL+LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2022

IHCL has been featured in the World's Best Hotel Brands list



Best 100 Hotels in the World



Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur





Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad



Best 15 Resorts in Asia



Taj Palace, Delhi





Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur





Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad





Rambagh Palace, Jaipur





Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa





Taj Lands End , Mumbai

Best 15 City Hotels in Asia



Taj Palace, Delhi





Taj Lands End , Mumbai

Best City Hotels in India



Taj Palace, Delhi





Taj Lands End , Mumbai

Best Resorts in India



Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur





Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad



Best in New York



The Pierre, New York





CONDE NAST TRAVELLER HOT LIST 2022

Pilibhit House, Haridwar – IHCL SeleQtions



Vivanta Sikkim, Pakyong





NATIONAL TOURISM AWARDS : IHCL hotels honoured across multiple categories

IHCL hotels honoured across multiple categories The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai



Taj Kumarakom Resort & Spa, Kerala



The Gateway Hotel, Vijayawada





MAKEMYTRIP INDIA'S FAVOURITE HOMESTAYS AWARDS 2022 : Our amã Stays & Trails bungalows have been awarded

Our amã Stays & Trails bungalows have been awarded Villa Siolim, Goa – Villa of the Year

Ambika Vilas, Trivandrum – Best Heritage Homestay

