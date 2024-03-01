iHealth Labs Named Tech Innovation Company of the Year by the Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce

Company recognized for its innovative, cloud-connected digital health solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHealth Labs, Inc. (iHealth®), a leading provider of digital health solutions, announced today that it has been named the 2024 Tech Innovation Company of the Year by the Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce. The Celebrate Sunnyvale Awards, previously named The Murphy Awards after City of Sunnyvale founder Martin Murphy Jr., recognizes the contributions of local businesses, individuals, and organizations to the Sunnyvale community.

As the honoree in the "Outstanding Innovation and Technology" category, iHealth was recognized for its consumer-friendly mobile personal healthcare products, its Unified Care program – which provides access to iHealth's smart medical devices for remote patient monitoring and management of chronic conditions – and for its role in making its orange-box COVID-19 tests widely available during the pandemic. To date, the company has supplied over 1 billion test kits and donated $10 million of tests and PPE to local governments and community organizations.

"During the pandemic, businesses, nonprofits, and residents of Sunnyvale relied heavily on iHealth Labs' COVID tests to keep employees and families safe and protect the health of the community," shared Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce Board Member Marie Bernard. "The Chamber of Commerce's recognition of iHealth Labs as Sunnyvale's Technology and Innovation Company of the Year is a testament to the company's commitment to enabling people to lead healthier lives. iHealth's cloud-connected healthcare solutions set the standard for innovation and progress, and are making quality health management more accessible. It is truly our honor to recognize iHealth's many achievements and we congratulate the team at iHealth on this prestigious award."

"We are thrilled and humbled to be the recipient of this distinguished award that carries such a history of accomplishment by organizations in the innovation and technology category," noted Jack Feng, CEO of iHealth. "We are proud to be honored alongside our fellow Sunnyvale businesses."

The 2024 Celebrate Sunnyvale Awards & Gala was held last night at the Hilton Garden Inn, with Sunnyvale city officials and dignitaries in attendance. Notable previous honorees in the "Outstanding Innovation and Technology" category over the years include Google and Comcast.

About iHealth Labs, Inc.

iHealth®, a leading provider of digital health solutions, offers a range of IoT medical devices: blood pressure monitors, glucometers, thermometers, oximeters, and at-home test kits (including its widely-recognized orange-box COVID-19 tests). Since its founding in 2010, the company's consumer-friendly healthcare solutions have been making quality health management more accessible and affordable.

In 2018, the company introduced iHealth Unified Care, a full-service program for remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic condition management (CCM) that enables doctors and patients to manage conditions such as diabetes and hypertension more effectively. By combining innovative technology with expert personnel, patient education about diet and lifestyle, and wrap-around support, iHealth Unified Care is bridging the gap between clinic and home to significantly improve patient outcomes.

iHealth is actively partnering with medical clinics in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area to empower healthier lives by simplifying the management of chronic conditions.

