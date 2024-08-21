iHealth Labs Opens New Sacramento Office, Marking Significant Growth and Community Commitment

New 7,000-square-foot facility accommodates growing staff and expands iHealth Unified Care services to address needs of Sacramento's aging population and rising chronic conditions

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHealth Labs, Inc. (iHealth®), a leading provider of digital health solutions best known for its distinctive orange-box COVID-19 tests, today announced the opening of its new office in Sacramento. Located in the same building as its previous space at 8950 Cal Center Drive, the new office can accommodate 2.5 times more employees. This expansion significantly enhances the iHealth Unified Care team's ability to serve patients in the greater Sacramento area and address the chronic care management needs of the community's aging population.

Accommodating 2.5 times more employees, iHealth's new Sacramento office will enable the company to better support the chronic care management needs of the community. Its fast-growing Unified Care program combines smart monitoring devices with personalized support, nutritional counseling, and lifestyle coaching to improve clinical outcomes for patients with diabetes and hypertension.

"We have experienced remarkable growth across all areas of iHealth Labs in the Greater Sacramento Region including our employee count, product offerings, and the number of patients and partners in our Unified Care program," said Jack Feng, chief executive officer at iHealth Labs. "Unified Care now has nearly 10,000 active patients in the Sacramento area – an increase of more than 150% since we opened our first office here in September 2023 – and our team has expanded by 25 members. Our growth goal for 2024 is to reach 20,000 patients in the Sacramento area and increase our care team to over 100 members, providing valuable employment opportunities for the community. This new office will enhance our ability to serve the community as we empower more patients to live healthier lives."

Launched in 2018, iHealth Unified Care bridges the gap between physician visits and home monitoring through a team of registered dietitians, diabetes educators, health coaches, and clinical assistants that work with a physician's team to provide ongoing holistic in-person and at-home support to help patients better manage diabetes and hypertension. This unique approach provides patients with smart devices for remote vitals monitoring along with personalized nutrition counseling, health behavior coaching, seamless care coordination, and ongoing encouragement to achieve positive clinical outcomes.

Feng adds, "Retrospective analysis of the Unified Care program has shown outstanding results—including a 75% reduction in the number of diabetes patients with poorly controlled HbA1c levels, a 45% reduction in hypertension patients with uncontrolled blood pressure, and a 78% increase in patients who achieved good control of their hypertension. With a 95% patient satisfaction rate, we are providing the highest level of personalized support. This new office allows us to expand our operations and connect with more individuals with chronic conditions who need high-quality monitoring and care."

iHealth's new Sacramento office will accommodate the day-to-day operations of its Unified Care clinical team, as well as members of its business development, customer service, and clinical operations support teams. The team will also continue to host patient onboarding health fairs in partnership with local medical groups to accelerate enrollment and be able to provide Unified Care's essential services to more patients with diabetes and hypertension.

About iHealth Labs

iHealth®, a leading provider of digital health solutions, offers a range of IoT medical devices: blood pressure monitors, glucometers, thermometers, oximeters, and at-home test kits – including its widely-recognized orange-box COVID-19 tests. Since its founding in 2010, the company's consumer-friendly healthcare solutions have been making quality health management more accessible and affordable.

In 2018, the company introduced iHealth Unified Care, a full-service program for remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic condition management (CCM) that enables doctors and patients to manage conditions such as diabetes and hypertension more effectively. By combining innovative technology with expert personnel, patient education about diet and lifestyle, and personalized support, iHealth Unified Care is bridging the gap between clinic and home to significantly improve patient outcomes.

iHealth is actively partnering with medical clinics in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area to empower healthier lives by simplifying the management of chronic conditions.

