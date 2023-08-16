iHealth Manufactures Over 70 million iHealth COVID-19 Test Kits in Irwindale, CA

New Production Facility in Irwindale Enables iHealth to Increase Manufacturing Capacity to Meet Testing Supply Demand as Covid Cases Rise

IRWINDALE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHealth Labs, Inc. (iHealth), a leading provider of at-home COVID tests in the U.S., announced today its manufacturing facility for COVID-19 tests in Irwindale, CA has manufactured over 70 million test kits. The dedicated team at iHealth has made a substantial investment to establish this US-based production facility for COVID-19 at-home test kits to fulfill the requirements of its contract from the Federal Government.

"We are extremely proud to be selected by iHealth as the location for the first fully automated facility dedicated to the production of COVID-19 test kits in the US," stated Mayor H. Manuel Ortiz of the City of Irwindale. "The iHealth team recognized Irwindale's unique business environment that combines a focus on economic development and building a small-town community."

The over 70 million COVID Antigen tests is equivalent to over 170 truckloads of cargo. As the COVID virus continues to evolve, including the recent discovery of the EG-5 variant, iHealth stays vigilant and adaptable by monitoring updates and trends.

Most recently, COVID hospitalizations in July in the US saw its biggest spike since December 2022. For a recent week at the end of July, COVID-19 hospital admissions were up by 12 percent from the week before and emergency department visits up by 17 percent, according to CDC data cited in a PBS news story.

iHealth saw a sales increase of nearly 80% of its Covid antigen rapid test in the second week of August over the first week, an indication of the public awareness of the uptick in cases and urgency in regular testing. iHealth's Covid test was recently selected by Health.com as "Best Overall" at-home Covid test.

"With the recent rise in COVID cases, iHealth has ramped up production of our antigen rapid tests. We are committed and ready with our manufacturing capacity to support the increased need around the country for testing," noted iHealth CEO Jack Feng.

iHealth opened its first US-based manufacturing facility in Irwindale in August 2022 to support and advance economic prosperity in the local community. The new facility spans 57,800 square feet and boasts 32 production lines. iHealth has created hundreds of local jobs and has a production capacity of up to one million tests per day.

"This new factory's fulfillment of the federal government contract marks a new era of growth for iHealth," said Jack Feng. "Securing this contract was a significant milestone for us in expanding our physical capacity and regional network to support further growth and development. Our investment in the new manufacturing facility aligns with our long-term strategy since it is equipped to produce other in vitro diagnostic medical devices, enabling the company to respond swiftly to changing requirements."

About iHealth Labs, Inc.

iHealth is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier lives. The company is a leader in designing and manufacturing consumer-friendly, mobile personal healthcare products through the cloud that allows consumers to easily measure, track, and share vital health information with their doctors. With a focus on delivering high-quality and accessible products, iHealth is at the forefront of the digital health revolution.

In November 2021, iHealth's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for over-the-counter sales. Since then, iHealth has emerged as a key supplier of at-home COVID tests to the federal government, state governments, nonprofits, and individual consumers. With its commitment to helping people lead healthier lives, iHealth is poised to continue driving positive change in the healthcare industry.

Visit www.ihealthlabs.com to learn more.

About iHealth Manufacturing Inc.

iHealth Manufacturing Inc was established in August 2022 in Irwindale, California, and features state-of-the-art production equipment. The facility is currently focused on producing the COVID-19Antigen Rapid Test and will be manufacturing flu test kits in the future. With the ability to update its production lines to make a variety of test kits, iHealth Manufacturing Inc. can quickly meet the future testing needs of U.S. consumers.

