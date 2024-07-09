iHealth to Offer Savings Up to 56% Off on Best Sellers During Amazon Prime Days 2024

Jul 09, 2024, 12:03 ET
Media and Consumer Acclaimed Products Include Best-Selling Baby Thermometer & the Country's Preferred Covid Test
SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHealth Labs, Inc. (iHealth), a leader in innovative, consumer-friendly, mobile personal healthcare products, today released its deals on its acclaimed health and wellness products for the upcoming Amazon 2024 Prime Days on July 16 & 17. In addition to 56% off its no-touch thermometer, a consumer and healthcare professional favorite, iHealth will be offering its lowest prices ever on its highly-rated at-home Covid antigen rapid test, in both the 2-pack and 5-pack versions.
The following Amazon deals will be in effect for the duration of the two Prime Days:
- No-Touch Forehead Thermometer PT3 – white (56% Off)
With over 100,000 positive Amazon reviews and heralded as among the "Best Thermometers of 2024" by CNN, Business Insider and Tom's Guide, iHealth's PT3 is one of the top-selling thermometers in the US.
- Gluco+ Wireless Smart Glucometer (10 kit 50% Off) &
Gluco+ Wireless Smart Glucometer (100 kit 34% Off)
Featured in the Diabetes Health 2024 product guide, the Gluco+ offers a comprehensive solution for proactive glucose management with the free app iGluco that helps users stay on track with their glucose goals.
- Air Rechargeable Pulse Oximeter (46% Off)
Named by Healthline as one of its "Best Pulse Oximeters for At-Home Use," the iHealth AIR fingertip pulse oximeter can accurately detect SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) level, pulse rate and pulse strength in seconds.
- Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor (44% Off)
Endorsed by cardiologists, the Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor is also consistently ranked by Forbes, Verywell Health and Good Housekeeping as one of the best blood pressure monitors. It is currently the #1 best-selling blood pressure monitor on Amazon.
- Neo Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor (42% Off)
Also named as one of the best blood pressure monitors by Men's Journal, Sports Illustrated and the "Most User Friendly" blood pressure monitor by Health, the Neo has received high praise for its easy device set-up and comprehensive app.
- At-Home Covid Antigen Rapid Test (Lowest price ever. 5-pack 36% Off) &
At-Home Covid Antigen Rapid Test (Lowest price ever. 2-pack 28% Off)
Named the "Best Overall At-Home COVID-19 Test" by numerous media outlets including NBC News, Health.com and Verywell Health, iHealth's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is the simplest way to detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein antigen and its variants.
- Nexus Pro Wireless Smart Body Composition Scale (26% Off)
This smart digital scale, which has been featured in a Best Products "best fitness gift" roundup, currently enjoys a 4.6 rating on Amazon. Product highlights include 12 Essential Body Composition Analysis–not only supporting weight measurement but also heart rate, body fat percentage analyzer, BMI, body water%, muscle mass, body age etc.
iHealth also offers fast and free Prime shipping on its direct-to-consumer site (DTC), on a curated collection of products with its Buy with Prime feature.
"We're excited to offer Prime Day deals at fantastic savings, including some of our lowest prices ever on essential health and wellness products that empower our customers to take charge of their health," noted Jack Feng, CEO of iHealth Labs. "With fall around the corner as well, the price points on favorite products such as our thermometers and Covid tests will enable individuals and families to stock up and prepare for seasonal illnesses."
About iHealth Labs, Inc.
iHealth®, a leading provider of digital health solutions, offers a range of IoT medical devices: blood pressure monitors, glucometers, thermometers, oximeters, and at-home test kits, including its new 3-in-1 combination test for COVID and Flu A&B. Since its founding in 2010, the company's consumer-friendly healthcare solutions have been making quality health management more accessible and affordable.
