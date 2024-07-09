iHealth to Offer Savings Up to 56% Off on Best Sellers During Amazon Prime Days 2024

Media and Consumer Acclaimed Products Include Best-Selling Baby Thermometer & the Country's Preferred Covid Test

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHealth Labs, Inc. (iHealth), a leader in innovative, consumer-friendly, mobile personal healthcare products, today released its deals on its acclaimed health and wellness products for the upcoming Amazon 2024 Prime Days on July 16 & 17. In addition to 56% off its no-touch thermometer, a consumer and healthcare professional favorite, iHealth will be offering its lowest prices ever on its highly-rated at-home Covid antigen rapid test, in both the 2-pack and 5-pack versions.

iHealth's best selling products are up to 56% off for Amazon's July 2024 Prime Days.

The following Amazon deals will be in effect for the duration of the two Prime Days:

iHealth also offers fast and free Prime shipping on its direct-to-consumer site (DTC), on a curated collection of products with its Buy with Prime feature.

"We're excited to offer Prime Day deals at fantastic savings, including some of our lowest prices ever on essential health and wellness products that empower our customers to take charge of their health," noted Jack Feng, CEO of iHealth Labs. "With fall around the corner as well, the price points on favorite products such as our thermometers and Covid tests will enable individuals and families to stock up and prepare for seasonal illnesses."

About iHealth Labs, Inc.

iHealth®, a leading provider of digital health solutions, offers a range of IoT medical devices: blood pressure monitors, glucometers, thermometers, oximeters, and at-home test kits, including its new 3-in-1 combination test for COVID and Flu A&B. Since its founding in 2010, the company's consumer-friendly healthcare solutions have been making quality health management more accessible and affordable.

