iHealth to Offer Savings Up to 58% Off on Best-Selling Healthcare Products for Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHealth Labs, Inc. (iHealth), a leader in innovative, consumer-friendly, mobile personal healthcare products, today announced its deals for the upcoming Amazon October Prime Big Deals Days on October 8 & 9. In addition to the lowest price to-date of 24% off its newest best-seller, the 3-in-1 At-Home Antigen Rapid Test for COVID-19/Flu A&B, iHealth will be offering its lowest prices ever on its popular stand-alone COVID-19 Test Kit.

iHealth's best selling products are up to 58% off for Amazon's October 2024 Prime Big Deal Days. Featured deals include 24% off the 3-in-1 combo test for COVID/flu, the lowest price to-date for the combo test.

The October iteration of Amazon's tentpole July Prime Day savings event gives Prime members an opportunity to stock up on essential healthcare products for the fall and winter and get a head start on buying gifts before Black Friday and Cyber Monday with the holiday season around the corner.

Prime Big Deal Day Deals

The following top deals will be offered by iHealth during Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days:

3-in-1 COVID-19 /Flu A&B At-Home Antigen Rapid Test (Lowest Price Ever. 4-pack 24% Off –in effect Oct 8 & 9)

3-in-1 COVID-19 /Flu A&B At-Home Antigen Rapid Test (Lowest Price Ever. 2-pack 24% Off–in effect Oct 8 & 9)

Since its launch in May, the 3-in-1 combination test for COVID-19 and Flu A&B has become a customer favorite, enjoying a 4.7 star rating on Amazon and quickly commanding over 50% of the market share of flu tests. Recently featured in the New York Times/Wirecutter, the 3-in-1 test inherits the same user-friendly steps of iHealth's stand-alone at-home COVID test. Results for COVID-19, Influenza A or Influenza B are displayed in 15 minutes.

At-Home Covid Antigen Rapid Test (Lowest price ever. 5-pack 39% Off –in effect Oct 8 & 9)

At-Home Covid Antigen Rapid Test (Lowest price ever. 2-pack 28% Off –in effect Oct 8 & 9)

Named as a "Best At-Home COVID-19 Test" by numerous media outlets including Yahoo, NBC News and Verywell Health, iHealth's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is the simplest way to detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein antigen and its variants, with results in 15 minutes.

No-Touch Forehead Thermometer PT3 – white (56% Off–in effect Oct 8 & 9) Acclaimed as among the "Best Thermometers of 2024" by CNN, Business Insider and Tom's Guide and recognized recently with a "Best for Baby" award by Parents, the PT3 is one of the top-selling thermometers in the US. Positive reviews on Amazon currently exceed 170,000.

Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor (44% Off–limited time Oct 8 & 9)

The Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor has been recognized by numerous publications including Forbes, Fortune and Verywell Health in "best blood pressure monitors" roundups. Additionally, the Track has been featured in EMT and firefighter industry publications as a recommended blood pressure monitor.

Neo Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor (48% Off with additional coupon–limited time Oct 8 & 9)

Also named as one of the best blood pressure monitors by Men's Journal, Sports Illustrated and the "Most User Friendly" blood pressure monitor by Health, the Neo has received high praise for its easy device set-up and comprehensive app.

Gluco+ Wireless Smart Glucometer (10 kit 58% Off–limited time Oct 8 & 9) &

Gluco+ Wireless Smart Glucometer (100 kit 47% Off– limited time Oct 8 & 9) Featured in the Diabetes Health 2024 product guide, the Gluco+ offers a comprehensive solution for proactive glucose management with the free app iGluco which helps users stay on track with their glucose goals.

Nexus Pro Wireless Smart Body Composition Scale (30% Off with additional coupon–limited time Oct 8 & 9)

This smart digital scale has been featured in a Best Products "best fitness gift" list and VeryWell Fit's "best smart scales" roundup. Product highlights include 12 Essential Body Composition Analysis–not only supporting weight measurement but also heart rate, body fat percentage analyzer, BMI, body water percentage, muscle mass, body age etc.

Buy with Prime

As a featured brand partner of Amazon Buy with Prime in the Wellness category, iHealth also offers Prime shipping on its DTC (direct-to-consumer site), on a curated collection of products.

"We are thrilled to offer tremendous savings on our most popular products for October's Prime Big Deal Days on Amazon, as well as Buy with Prime deals on the iHealth website, that will help individuals and families care for their health and well-being," noted iHealth Labs CEO Jack Feng. "With the winter season on the way, the price points on critical products such as our 3-in-1 test for COVID and flu, will enable consumers to take a proactive role in managing their health by stocking up on these items as seasonal illnesses become prevalent in their communities."

About iHealth Labs, Inc.

iHealth®, a leading provider of digital health solutions, offers a range of IoT medical devices: blood pressure monitors, glucometers, thermometers, oximeters, and at-home test kits, including its new 3-in-1 combination test for COVID and Flu A&B. Since its founding in 2010, the company's consumer-friendly healthcare solutions have been making quality health management more accessible and affordable.

