iHealth's 3-in-1 Flu A&B/COVID-19 Test Wins Silver for Best New Healthcare and Medical Product in 14th Annual Best in Biz Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iHealth Labs, Inc. (iHealth®), a leading provider of digital health solutions, has been recognized with a Silver award in the Best New Product, Healthcare and Medical category in the 14th Annual Best in Biz Awards for its breakthrough at-home 3-in-1 Flu A&B/COVID-19 antigen rapid test. The Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

"In years past, what sets our winning companies apart is not just their growth numbers, patents or outside validation of their strength. A true sign of a Best in Biz Awards winner is the positive impact they have in the world - the benefits they bring start with their employees, impact their clients and fill the local and global communities they operate in," said Best in Biz Awards staff.

With an FDA approval for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in answering the call of public health needs, iHealth's 3-in-1 test aligns seamlessly with the Best in Biz Awards vision of honorees making a positive impact in its communities. As noted by health experts in a recent NPR story, combination flu/COVID tests such as the 3-in-1 are a "game changer" for healthcare

As one of the first rapid antigen tests for flu A&B and COVID-19 for over-the-counter use in the US, the 3-in-1 test offers a convenient and fast at-home testing experience with results in just 15 minutes. Testing for flu and COVID-19 is recommended by infectious disease experts if one starts to feel ill, as they share common symptoms but require different treatments. Knowing which virus is responsible for those symptoms is critical for seeking the appropriate treatment.

Self-testing at home can also help reduce the burden on medical facilities overwhelmed with patients seeking testing during peak illness periods of the winter season. Currently, both flu and COVID-19 appear to be on an uptick in the US. According to CDC forecasting models as of December 31, 2024, influenza (flu) infections are growing or likely growing in 36 states and COVID-19 infections were growing or likely growing in 42 states.

During the height of the pandemic, iHealth delivered over 1 billion at-home COVID tests throughout the country. In 2024, the company was also recognized with a Tech Innovation Company of the Year award from the city of Sunnyvale.

"We are thrilled and humbled to be included among the most innovative and socially responsible companies being recognized by the Best in Biz Awards," noted Jack Feng, CEO of iHealth Labs. "This prestigious honor for our 3-in-1 test is a testament of our vision of empowering people to live healthier lives as well as our ongoing commitment to provide convenient, accessible and affordable testing to consumers and enable them to proactively manage their own health from wherever they are."

About iHealth Labs, Inc.

iHealth®, a leading provider of digital health solutions, offers a range of IoT medical devices: blood pressure monitors, glucometers, thermometers, oximeters, and at-home test kits (including its widely-recognized orange-box COVID-19 tests). Since its founding in 2010, the company's consumer-friendly healthcare solutions have been making quality health management more accessible and affordable.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

