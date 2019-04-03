iHEAR Medical Announces Launch Of Next Generation Invisible Hearing Aid

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iHEAR Medical announced today the launch of the next generation iHEARhd, the first home-programmable invisible hearing aid for mild to moderate hearing losses. The new iHEARhd offers 4 new pre-set sound profiles with advanced sound processing for an exceptional out-of-the-box hearing experience. In addition to superior sound quality, the next generation iHEARhd also offers a more durable housing and a secure, comfortable fit discreetly inside the ear.

The next generation iHEARhd is currently available for an introductory price of $299 per ear at the company's online store. Consumers can opt for devices with customized settings for $399 each. The customized settings option is available for consumers who submit a recent hearing test, or take the iHEARtest™ prior to delivery of the iHEARhd directly to the consumer's home. The iHEARtest is the first and only FDA-cleared home hearing screener, currently available online and in major drugstores and independent pharmacies nationwide.

For more information on iHEAR's advanced direct-to-consumer hearing solutions, visit: http://www.ihearmedical.com

The company also announced changes in management with Adnan Shennib, founder and chairman of the board for iHEAR, stepping into the Chief Executive Officer role previously held by John Luna. Shennib brings over 30 years of experience in founding and leading hearing innovations at several well-known Silicon Valley startups including ReSound (IPO in 1992) and InSound Medical (acquired by Phonak-Sonova in 2010).

Varun Bhardwaj also joined as VP of Operations to expand the hearing solutions business in retail and online markets. Varun previously held the position of Chief Innovation Officer and brings over 12 years' experience in management of innovations, intellectual property portfolios, and legal operations.

About iHEAR Medical, Inc.

iHEAR Medical is a venture-backed firm dedicated to addressing the global need for affordable and accessible hearing solutions. iHEAR, founded by Adnan Shennib in 2010, is pioneering direct-to-consumer and OTC hearing solutions with over 40 patents issued and pending in its intellectual property portfolio. iHEAR's cloud-based platform delivers effective hearing solutions at a fraction of the cost of conventional products, bringing the price of customized prescription-quality hearing aids in line with prescription eyeglasses. For more information about iHEAR Medical, visit: http://www.ihearmedical.com/

