iHeartMedia Announces New Season of "My Legacy" Podcast Launching on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Hosted by Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger, and Craig Kielburger, the acclaimed series returns with new conversations on legacy, leadership, and moral courage

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - iHeartMedia, the Martin Luther King III Foundation and Legacy+ today announced the return of the award-winning My Legacy podcast with a powerful new season debuting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hosted by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger, the iHeartPodcast series continues its mission of exploring what it means to live a life of purpose, responsibility, and impact in an increasingly divided world. Fans can listen to a special episode leading up to the new season now HERE.

The new season opens with a special MLK Day episode, featuring conversations on Dr. King with notable figures including John Legend, Larry Wilmore, Laura Coates, Jemele Hill and Martin Sheen, reflecting on stewardship, moral courage, and the evolving meaning of legacy today. Each guest will be joined by a loved one or trusted confidante who knows them best—family members, friends and mentors—offering new perspectives on the trials, triumphs and truths behind their incredible journeys.

At a time of deep social tension and cultural reckoning, My Legacy invites listeners to slow down, reflect, and consider how the values we inherit are carried forward through everyday choices and actions. New episodes will be available on Tuesdays.

"Legacy is not static," said Martin Luther King III. "It demands participation. It requires us to show up with courage, humility, and a willingness to serve something larger than ourselves."

Arndrea Waters King added, "Legacy is not something we preserve. It's something we practice. This season is about the everyday choices that shape who we become and how we show up for one another—especially when the work is uncomfortable or unseen."

As co-hosts, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger see My Legacy as a space for both reflection and action.

"In a world that rewards speed and outrage, My Legacy makes room for something rarer: reflection, asking better questions about who we are becoming and the responsibility that comes with influence, leadership, and love," said Marc Kielburger.

Craig Kielburger added, "Legacy is built through the quiet, daily choices no one is watching."

In the past season, My Legacy has featured intimate conversations with an extraordinary range of cultural, civic, and spiritual leaders, including Gloria Steinem, Tiffany Haddish, Dr. Vivek Murthy, Brittney Griner, Sophia Bush, Rev. Michael Beckwith, Simon Sinek, Deepak Chopra, Mel Robbins, Dave Asprey, Billy Porter, Jay Shetty, and more. These conversations go beyond public personas to explore resilience, faith, justice, leadership, and the personal cost of living with integrity.

The upcoming season builds on that foundation with new episodes designed to create space for depth rather than soundbites. Rather than chasing headlines, the series prioritizes thoughtful dialogue about the inner and outer work required to lead meaningful lives.

Upcoming episodes will feature conversations with Bryan Stevenson, Natalie Portman, Jurnee Smollett, Dr. Gabor Maté, and Zarna Garg and others, with additional guests to be announced throughout the season.

The co-produced "My Legacy" podcast joins the 'Realize the Dream' initiative to foster unity and empower communities across America – a movement inspired by the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s vision to create a society rooted in peace, justice, equality and love for all. As part of the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy, iHeart awarded a $5 million Spotlight Media Grant in 2025 to 'Realize the Dream' to help inspire communities across the U.S. to perform 100 million hours of service before the 100th anniversary of Dr. King's birth on January 15, 2029. iHeart will continue to support Realize the Dream in 2026, with expanded messaging designed to engage even more listeners nationwide and inspire community participation.

My Legacy is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and is available on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms.

About The Hosts:

Martin Luther King III is a global human rights advocate and the eldest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. A champion for nonviolence and social justice, he has inspired millions, advised heads of state, and led civil rights initiatives on nearly every continent. Martin served two terms on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners before leading the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which was founded by his father. He continues his father's legacy through his work with the Drum Major Institute, focusing on poverty, racism and militarism.

Arndrea Waters King is president of the Drum Major Institute and a passionate advocate for social justice and equality. She organized the first National Conference on Hate Crimes and Hate Violence, partnering with over one hundred national organizations. Arndrea's work with the Center for Democratic Renewal (formerly known as the National Anti-Klan Network) and civil rights icon Dr. C.T. Vivian, a lieutenant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has been instrumental in advancing civil rights. She coauthored When Hate Comes to Town: Faith-Based Edition and has written numerous articles and publications. She has spoken before mass crowds as a champion of democracy, justice and human dignity.

Marc Kielburger is a New York Times bestselling author, Harvard graduate, Rhodes Scholar and Oxford-trained lawyer. With thirty years as a movement builder and social entrepreneur, he's collaborated with leaders like Oprah Winfrey and brands like Virgin Group, headlining over 130 live events to inspire millions. A member of the Order of Canada and recipient of ten honorary doctorates, Marc has been named Canada's Most Admired CEO in the public sector.

Craig Kielburger is a New York Times bestselling author, humanitarian and social entrepreneur. An expert at driving movements for scalable social change and building mission-driven brands, he co-founded Legacy+ with his brother. Craig has received the Nelson Mandela Human Rights Award, the World Children's Prize and is a member of the Order of Canada. He holds fifteen honorary doctorates and remains a leading voice in global social change.

About Realize the Dream

Realize the Dream is a bold movement to rally communities to perform one hundred million hours of service by the one hun­dredth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth. It's a call for us all to reach out to people and causes in need—and make a dif­ference through acts of love, compassion and goodwill. Get started at RealizeTheDream.org.

About The Martin Luther King III Foundation

The Martin Luther King III Foundation is an organization dedicated to building up to a new culture of compassion, trust, dignity, acceptance and love through ideas, words and insights. Leading the way in representing the three values: justice, equity and peace.

About Legacy+

Legacy+ is a foundry of strategists, designers, creators, storytellers and innovators that brings purpose to life for companies, founda­tions and individuals. It builds real movements and legacy-driven projects with life-changing impacts for people and communities around the world. They have partnered with globally renowned thought leaders, activists, CEOs, entertainers, athletes, celebrities and more to inspire millions. Learn more at LegacyPlus.org.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to both Podtrac and Triton, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, has the highest-reach and most engaged influencers, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more compfany information.

