iHeartRadio Host Rich Berra's Christmas Brand Helps Thousands of Children in Need This Holiday Season with Buy-One, Give-One Campaign

PHOENIX, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morning radio host Rich Berra of the nationally syndicated Johnjay and Rich Show is on a mission to help thousands of children in need this holiday season. With the release of his second children's book, "Christmas Steve Meets Christmas Carol," Berra has implemented a buy-one, give-one campaign, where every book purchased is matched with a donation to a children's hospital, Title 1 school or foster care program. But it doesn't end there — Berra also donates all proceeds to the charity he co-founded, the #LoveUp Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that benefits families in need and children living in foster care.

Proceeds from the sale of Berra's new book "Christmas Steve Meets Christmas Carol" benefit the #LoveUp Foundation. Berra's buy-one, give-one campaign provides thousands of books to Title 1 schools, children's hospitals and foster care programs.

So far this holiday season, Berra's brand "Christmas Steve" has made significant donations to Phoenix Children's Hospital, Banner Children's at Cardon Children's Medical Center, the Arizona Department of Child Safety and Title 1 schools in such states as Arizona, California and Missouri.

In order to multiply the giving even further, Berra has joined forces with like-minded businesses looking to pay it forward this holiday season. In partnership with Cox Communications, more than 1,000 of Berra's two books are being donated to Capitol School in Phoenix and Helen's Hope Chest, an organization that provides clothing, hygiene items, presents and more to youth in the foster care system. The books are being gifted December 13 at Capitol School, where Berra will be on hand to read his first book, "The Tale of Christmas Steve," to first-, second- and third-grade classes.

"Christmas Steve is an epidemic of giving," said Berra. "The money from the sale of the books and the books themselves all go to help kids and families in need, and when a company like Cox gets behind it, that impact is magnified and the community feels the love."

Other Phoenix-area businesses that have teamed up with Berra include Parker and Sons, Zerorez, Mazaheri Plastic Surgery, Pro Sports Realty, Faith Hospice and Peoria Ford. Already thousands of books have been donated to children in need, along with tens of thousands of dollars to the #LoveUp Foundation.

