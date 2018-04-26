Maoli states that syndication of the "Maoli Minute" is based on and features serial entrepreneur Tom Maoli's view on current affairs and may also sometimes include a variety of successful entrepreneurial guests.

In the 2x per day "Maoli Minute", Maoli will help listeners figure out how to navigate through current market conditions and give them instruments to navigate their wealth building decisions.

Maoli states, "You can't fly an airplane without instruments, or else you will crash. The 'Maoli Minutes' goal is to keep you from crashing your investments."

"Maoli Minute" daily podcast is featured on iHeartRadio which has over a quarter billion monthly listeners in the U.S. You can listen to the "Maoli Minute" weekdays between 5-6pm on WOR 710AM, and The Mets Radio Network on the flagship WOR 710AM.

About Tom Maoli: Mr. Maoli is the President and CEO of Celebrity Motor Cars, LLC a luxury dealership group based in New Jersey and New York. In addition to his growing automotive empire; Tom is the president and CEO of Real Estate Opportunity Investments, LLC, a residential and commercial real estate company. Tom is also the host of the "Go Big Or Go Home" radio show the first two Sundays of each month at 10 AM on iHeartRadio starting May 2018. Listeners may reach him via email him through his website at http://tommaoli.net/

Communications Director:

Melanie Borden

mborden@tmradioentertainmentllc.com

(973) 319-7900

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iheartradio-now-features-the-maoli-minute-300637450.html

SOURCE Tom Maoli

Related Links

tommaoli.net

