iHeartRADIO'S IROC SPACE RADIO SKYROCKETS TOWARDS 20 MILLION MONTHLY LISTENING HOURS

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iRoc Space Radio (IROC), iHeart Radio's Number One Station for space music and content, has skyrocketed towards 20 Million Monthly Listening Hours. Fourth Quarter trend reports indicate that the station has surged from the number five position up to the number two ranking position in its group of stations. IROC posted 13.5 Million Total Listening Hours in the month of November and, with similar continued increasing audience share, is projected to hit 20 Million Monthly Total Listening Hours in Q2 of 2026.

Bruce Furst, CEO of IROC stated, "Looking back, starting from zero listeners, I can see the moment we earned a seat on iHeartRadio's global platform was the moment that gave IROC Space Radio the breath of life. I also credit every single member of the IROC Team and our loyal listening audience worldwide for this amazing organic growth."

In one month alone, IROC's global listening boasts 130,000 hours each in London, Brussels, Singapore and Frankfurt.

In November's Trend Report alone, IROC Space Radio's global listening fanbase posted at least 130,000 audience listening hours in each of the following foreign cities: London, Brussels, Singapore and Frankfurt. The enormous worldwide growth of the station has been attributed to the unique niche market IROC has cornered and provides as per its radio tagline mission statement: Your Go To Place in the Galaxy for the Latest in Space News, Music and Entertainment. That translates to IROC playing only space themed rock'n'roll music and daily broadcasts of aerospace news, along with celebrity interviews with NASA Astronauts and Space Billionaires.

IROC Space Radio can be streamed on the iHeart Radio platform, iRocSpaceRadio.com, and other major streaming services. Tune in to hear Space Music, the Martian Weather and Traffic Reports, Space Money Talk via A1st Look at Space News, "The Space Revolution" with Rick Tumlinson and more.

SOURCE iRoc (Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation)