iHerb® and "Iron Mike" Tyson Join Forces to Launch an Exclusive Collection for Optimizing Health

iHerb

31 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

Legendary Boxer, Entertainer and Entrepreneur Reveals His Supplements Routine Needed to "Win from Within"

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, one of the world's leading e-commerce retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, today announced a unique collaboration with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. Recognized as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Tyson's relentless dedication, strength and agility have inspired millions around the globe. Now, he's sharing the daily supplement combo he takes to support athletic performance, recovery, and overall vitality through a personalized collection available exclusively at iHerb.com.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson reveals his iHerb supplements routine needed to support athletic performance, recovery and overall health.
"I'm proud to say that at 57 years old, I'm still in great shape," exclaimed Tyson. "After discussing the secrets of my supplement regimen with Dr. Mehmet Oz, he encouraged me to share my wellness routine so more people can better understand what helps me stay fit, active and strong. I want everybody to get what I get so they can feel the way I feel."

Tyson, along with iHerb Global Advisor Dr. Oz, will be planning a series of social media posts to promote the new collection and offer their followers a 10% discount on orders over $60 when using the code "TYSON" at checkout. A few of the preferred vitamins and supplements featured in Tyson's collection include the following items from California Gold Nutrition® and Lake Avenue® Nutrition:

"While it's been nearly 20 years since he last climbed into a professional boxing ring, Mike Tyson has amassed an impressive global social media following among boxing fans, athletes and general fitness enthusiasts who admire his dedication and perseverance, particularly when fighting anyone's biggest opponent - aging," said Neil Folgate, senior vice president of global marketing at iHerb. "We developed the 'win from within' campaign to reinforce the notion that everyone can benefit from his disciplined approach to health and wellness regardless of age or fitness ability."

To learn more about Tyson's daily wellness routine, click here to access the latest blog post written by iHerb Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Michael T. Murray, N.D.

Please click here to access this news release and past announcements from iHerb.

About iHerb:
iHerb is one of the world's leading e-commerce destinations dedicated to offering a vast selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves more than 10 million global active customers across more than 180 countries and 19 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by eight climate-controlled fulfillments centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

