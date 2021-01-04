iHerb Announces Flexible Remote Work Option

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb announced a new remote work-from-home policy, as well as expense allowances to support their employees.

In response to the changing landscape of the modern workplace, iHerb has announced that U.S.-based team members in designated departments and positions are eligible to work remotely upon their start of employment. The company considers working from home to be a viable and flexible work option when both the team member and the position are suited for the arrangement. Additionally, iHerb announced an allowance program to support team members' remote work expenses.

"So much has changed this past year, including the way we work," says Herb Senior Vice President of Human Resources Lea Baltzinger. "It's important to our company to be able to not only adapt to these changes but to also support our employees as best we can moving forward."

The company will also continue to maintain office spaces, which will allow team members to safely collaborate in person when needed or desired. This year, iHerb is opening a new and improved office space in Irvine, California, to support flexible schedules and provide co-sharing workspaces. iHerb recognizes that working remotely - with the option of safely meeting in person when necessary - can be a great benefit to both the employer and employee and is excited to explore this new way of working.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest U.S.-based e-commerce retailers, offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in 188 countries and territories. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com

SOURCE iHerb

Related Links

iHerb.com

