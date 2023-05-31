iHerb Celebrates Being Certified as a Great Place to Work®

News provided by

iHerb

31 May, 2023, 08:05 ET

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, a leading eCommerce platform for health and wellness, is proud to announce it has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work®. This certification is awarded by the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience and recognizes iHerb's commitment to its employees.

Continue Reading
iHerb Certified as a Great Place To Work 2023
iHerb Certified as a Great Place To Work 2023

The recognition of iHerb as a great place to work is based on the results of an employee survey conducted by Great Place To Work®. The survey utilizes a trust index to understand the employee experience and assist leaders in supporting a positive working environment.

iHerb's purpose focuses on empowering everyone to enhance their health, happiness and well-being, including their incredible team members. Employees have access to resources designed to foster their growth and development. iHerb's wellness and benefits strategy is centered around the whole employee and starts with a 100% employer-paid medical plan for all team members and their eligible dependents and continues with a wellness program, unlimited time off for salaried employees, and a comprehensive suite of lifestyle benefits and employee perks and discounts. Employees also have access to learning opportunities such as mentorship programs, workshops, and other initiatives designed to help them reach their professional and personal goals.

In response to receiving the distinction, CEO Emun Zabihi said, "We are incredibly proud to once again be certified as a Great Place to Work®. Our team members at iHerb work together on a daily basis to consistently provide a positive employee experience and culture. This certification is a result of that focus and dedication iHerb team members have to each other." He added, "Thank you to all of our team members for all you do for iHerb to make this recognition possible - Congratulations team!"

iHerb's commitment to its purpose has been rewarded with this certification from Great Place To Work®. The company looks forward to continuing its efforts to create a great place for its team members with a focus on their employee value proposition "For a Better You."

iHerb is hiring! Visit the careers page at: http://www.iherb.jobs/

About iHerb
Trusted by over 10M customers annually in over 180 countries, iHerb empowers people to enhance their health, happiness, and well-being. As a multi-billion dollar eCommerce platform, we are on a mission to offer our customers Earth's best selection of health and wellness products at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience. We believe health and wellness should not be a privilege but a universal right made possible through compassion and our collective action – and everyone, no matter who they are or where they are, should have easy access to products that will help them live their healthiest, best life. https://www.iherb.com/

About Great Place to Work Certification
Great Place To Work® Certification is the recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. 

SOURCE iHerb

Also from this source

Společnost iHerb jmenovala provozní ředitelkou Miriee Changovou

iHerb nomme Miriee Chang au poste de directrice générale des opérations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.