iHerb Recognized as a Top eCommerce Site for Exceptional Conversion Rate

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, a leading online retailer of health and wellness products, proudly announces its recognition by Similarweb, as one of the top eCommerce sites for converting shoppers into buyers with its outstanding conversion rate, setting a new standard in the eCommerce landscape. With a conversion rate reaching as high as 9.6% over the past year, iHerb consistently surpasses industry averages, where few other sites achieve 5% conversion rates, often falling significantly below. On a global basis, iherb.com drew more than 35 million visits in May. 

As a trusted destination for consumers seeking a wide range of health and wellness products, iHerb has distinguished itself by excelling in converting website visitors into satisfied buyers. The remarkable conversion rate speaks to iHerb's strong appeal, exceptional user experience, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top converting ecommerce sites," said Neil Folgate, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. "This analysis is a great validation of the diligent work all of our teams have done over the years to offer a high quality and diverse selection of products that people love, streamline our overall ecommerce shopping experience, and deliver quickly and efficiently to customers in the US and around the world."

By consistently surpassing the industry benchmark, iHerb demonstrates its ability to captivate and convert visitors into loyal customers. This is a testament to the company's strategic approach, which combines a user-friendly website design, intuitive navigation, informative product descriptions, and a seamless checkout process.

iHerb offers competitive prices, exclusive promotions, and a robust rewards program, providing additional value and incentives for customers to make purchases. iHerb's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through its attentive customer service, fast and reliable shipping, and a hassle-free return policy.

As the eCommerce industry continues to evolve and become increasingly competitive, iHerb's achievement is proof of its excellence and market leadership. For more information visit iherb.com

About iHerb
iHerb empowers people to enhance their health, happiness, and well-being. As a multi-billion dollar eCommerce platform, we are on a mission to offer our customers earth's best selection of health and wellness products at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience. We believe health and wellness should not be a privilege but a universal right made possible through compassion and our collective action – and everyone, no matter who they are or where they are, should have easy access to products that will help them live their healthiest, best life. https://www.iherb.com/

