IHF's Global Healthcare Quality Award Recognizes Surgisphere Executive Sapan Desai, MD

Dr. Desai, CEO of the Surgisphere Corporation, an advanced healthcare data analytics firm, received an honorable mention for his outstanding achievements in quality and patient safety, corporate social responsibility, innovations in service delivery at affordable cost, healthcare leadership, and management practices. The designation follows Desai's 2015 receipt of an International Hospital Federation (IHF) Award for Quality and Excellence for advancements in healthcare quality and performance improvement.

Life-saving innovation

The award recognized Desai for his work in improving the safety, timeliness, efficiency, efficacy, and patient-centered nature of the care delivered to patients who require emergency surgery.

Through the use of Lean Six Sigma tools and computer modeling, major healthcare organizations that implemented a series of performance improvement steps demonstrated a significant decrease in the time needed for the diagnosis and initial treatment of critically-ill patients and a more rapid transport of patients to the operating room for life-saving surgery.

Up to 40% increase in aortic aneurysm survival rates

"For conditions that lead to major internal bleeding, such as ruptured aortic aneurysms, every minute makes a critical difference," Desai explained. "One institution saw the time it took for a patient to get from the door of the hospital to the operating room decrease to just 21 minutes, significantly decreasing postoperative complications and mortality. The resulting impact on survival was upward of 90% from ruptured aneurysms. In contrast, performance at many centers hovers at about 50% survival or less."1

About the IHF

Based near Geneva, Switzerland, the International Hospital Federation is an international organization for decision makers who share a commitment to improving quality and access to care through highly efficient healthcare provision.

The IHF Grand Award, together with the IHF Award for Quality and Excellence, are among the world's most prestigious awards for healthcare quality and performance improvement. The awards recognize exceptional projects that transform healthcare delivery, quality, and outcomes at the national or international level.

About Sapan S. Desai, MD, PhD, MBA, FACS

A practicing vascular surgeon, Sapan Desai serves as CEO of Surgisphere Corporation, parent company of Quartz Clinical, an advanced data analytics platform, and of Clinical Review evidence-based test prep products.

Desai earned a medical degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and completed a vascular surgery fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and a surgical residency at Duke University. He holds a PhD in anatomy and cell biology from the University of Illinois at Chicago and an MBA in healthcare management from Western Governors University.

Desai is the author of 92 published papers, 32 textbooks, 32 textbook chapters and more than 71 national or international presentations.

A certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt (CLSSMBB) and certified professional in healthcare quality (CPHQ), Desai serves as Director of Performance Improvement and Medical Director of Surgical Quality at Northwest Community Healthcare in Arlington Heights, IL.

About Surgisphere Corporation

Surgisphere Corporation has revolutionized healthcare quality and performance improvement since 1998.

Clinical Review

Tens of thousands of medical students and residents have used Surgisphere's popular, evidence-based Clinical Review test prep products to achieve better scores on the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination, General Surgery ABSITE® and board examination, and Vascular Surgery VSITE and board examination. Learn more at www.ClinicalReview.com.

Quartz Clinical

Quartz Clinical, an advanced healthcare data analytics platform, connects all of a hospital's enterprise data and benchmarks its entire enterprise down to the individual procedure and provider. Using Lean Six Sigma principles and machine learning to uncover quality improvement potential, lost revenues and operational inefficiencies, Quartz empowers leadership teams and medical staff to achieve better health and better care at a lower cost. Learn more at www.QuartzClinical.com.

1 Desai SS, Cosentino J. Achieving high reliability through care coordination for patients who require emergency surgery. World Hosp Health Serv. 2018 (in press).

