IHG® Announces The Completion Of Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter At Ravinia

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, IHG, says: "The Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia represents more than a single hotel renovation – it illustrates our aspiration for the future of this brand globally. This location is highly visible to thousands of travelers, corporate business people, and global visitors to the IHG headquarters every day, and we appreciate HPT's continued partnership and passion in elevating this flagship property."

The Crowne Plaza brand recently announced new flagship properties opening in the US, UK, France, Germany and Greater China by Q1 2020. As the Americas flagship, Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia features every design innovation developed for the Crowne Plaza Accelerate brand transformation program, including the US-patented WorkLife Room design, a concept that caters to guests' blended lifestyles. The hotel also houses Plaza Workspace, a flexible work and meeting solution that allows guests and locals to maximize their productivity throughout the property's public spaces.

Meredith Latham, Vice President, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Americas, shares: "Travelers continue to evolve, this is especially true for business travelers. What was once known as the business trip is now integrated with leisure experiences. We continuously innovate against those changing needs so Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts can deliver the special design, amenities and experiences to meet or exceed those expectations."

Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia has tapped expertise from IHG's KimptonÒ Hotels & Restaurants to design and develop three restaurant concepts, including Parkwoods, an upscale destination restaurant, Lightwell, a lobby café and bar, and Backyard at Parkwoods, a "picnic and beer" version of the main restaurant. The completion of this outdoor restaurant concept, featuring southern-inspired fare in a laidback setting, marks the final phase of the property's total transformation. Backyard at Parkwoods also adds to the hotel's robust event space. With a 12,000 square foot ballroom, the biggest in its market, and 32,000 total square feet of meeting space, the hotel is ready to host any event from large corporate meetings to intimate social gatherings.

The Crowne Plaza brand continues to grow around the world with more than 500 hotel properties currently open or in the pipeline and six new international flagship hotels scheduled to open by early 2020.

For more information and to book a stay, visit www.cpravinia.com.

For further information please contact:

Jason Rollins

+1 (770) 604 5314

jason.rollins@ihg.com

Dana Balch

+1 (212) 880 5293

dana.balch@ogilvy.com

About Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts

Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts is one of the fastest growing hotel brands globally. At Crowne Plaza® we're all business, mostly, combining empowered service, always-on connectivity, innovative rooms and flexible co-working spaces, to enable guests to be productive, feel energised and build meaningful relationships with their clients and colleagues, or travelling companions. Beautifully equipped rooms, signature Sleep Advantage® programme, 24-hour fitness facilities, stylish meeting & event facilities and on-site restaurants & bars. At Crowne Plaza we deliver an experience that's design-led, tech-enabled and culturally relevant to the world of modern business & leisure travel; meaning guests can recharge and be inspired in their downtime and worktime. For more information, visit www.crowneplaza.com, and connect with us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Crowne.Plaza, Twitter www.twitter.com/crowneplaza, and Instagram www.instagram.com/crowneplaza.

About IHG®

IHG ® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG,NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®,

EVEN Hotels ®, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™ Hotels,

Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®,

avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites™ and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,700 hotels and nearly 856,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihgcorporate, www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group

SOURCE IHG Hotels and Resorts

Related Links

http://www.ihg.com

