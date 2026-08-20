IHG HOTELS & RESORTS BRINGS HOSPITALITY ON THE ROAD WITH NEW IHG RACQUET CRUISER AT THE 2026 US OPEN

Fans Can Ride Home in Comfort Aboard the IHG Racquet Cruiser While Enjoying the Return of the Beloved Watermelon Slice Cocktail and Exclusive IHG One Rewards Experiences

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The competition may end at match point, but the hospitality doesn't have to. IHG Hotels & Resorts, the official hotel and hotel loyalty program of the US Open Tennis Championships, returns for its eighth year with an all-new way to extend the tournament experience beyond the gates: the IHG Racquet Cruiser, a one-of-a-kind, complimentary premium motorcoach that turns the ride home into one last taste of IHG hospitality.

Rendering of the IHG Racquet Cruiser, a one-of-a-kind, complimentary premium motorcoach that turns the ride home into one last taste of IHG hospitality.

The debut ride joins a returning fan favorite – the Watermelon Slice cocktail – back at the IHG Racquet Bar, part of a full lineup of food, beverage and fan offerings designed to make every moment of the tournament feel like part of the stay.

Game, Set, Ride: Introducing the IHG Racquet Cruiser

The final point is unforgettable – the ride home should be, too. Enter the IHG Racquet Cruiser, an exclusive motorcoach that carries the spirit of the tournament beyond the grounds, giving fans one final elevated, comfortable moment after the tournament is over.

Inspired by the brand's signature hospitality, the IHG Racquet Cruiser turns the ride home into a celebration of its own, offering experiences such as Prince St. Pizza slices, express facial treatments, post-match replays, device charging, Wi-Fi, surprise gifting and more to help fans unwind.

Following select US Open sessions, eligible guests can board the IHG Racquet Cruiser for a complimentary ride from Arthur Ashe Stadium to select IHG hotels in Manhattan. Each just steps from major transit hubs like Penn Station and Grand Central, making the trip home effortless.

Connor Smith, Senior Vice President of Global Brands – Luxury, Lifestyle, Masterbrand and Global Creative Director, said: "At IHG, hospitality extends far beyond the hotel stay. We don't think the experience should end just because the match did. Through experiences like the IHG Racquet Cruiser, we're bringing the same comfort, care and thoughtful touches our guests expect from our hotels to more moments of their US Open journey. From check-in to the first sip of a Watermelon Slice at the IHG Racquet Bar to riding back into Manhattan, we want every moment to feel considered and memorable."

Fans can enter for a chance to join at the IHG Racquet Bar at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Tickets are required to access the grounds during the US Open Main Draw.

Watermelon Slice Returns to the IHG Racquet Bar

The cocktail that fans line up for is back and better than ever. The Watermelon Slice returns for the 2026 US Open, combining Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut, watermelon juice, elderflower liqueur and lime, finished with a signature watermelon wedge. Served in IHG's bespoke tennis-inspired collectible cup — a lasting souvenir from a memorable US Open — it will be available for purchase at the IHG Racquet Bar.

More Exclusive Offerings for IHG Guests

Throughout the tournament, fans can enjoy on-ground activations and delicious sips at the IHG Racquet Bar, while IHG One Rewards members will have access to additional perks including custom swag and limited-time redemption packages. Loyalty members can even turn their rewards into VIP experiences with all of IHG's sports partners throughout the year by bidding to redeem them on IHG One Rewards Access.

The 2026 US Open Tennis Championships will run from Aug. 23 through Sept. 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

About IHG

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 21 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty program with over 160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 7,000 hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,400 properties.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

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SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts