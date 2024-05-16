IHG Hotels & Resorts Invites Guests to Celebrate the Best of the Season at its Luxury & Lifestyle Hotels' Summer Soiree Series

"Our IHG luxury and lifestyle hotels are known for their inspired and experiential programming that brings people together," said Kathleen Reidenbach, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Commercial, Luxury & Lifestyle Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts. "This summer, we are embracing the vibe and essence of the season to bring our vision of a summer oasis to life in our lobbies and beyond, inviting travelers to immerse in the unforgettable feelings of the season."

Summer Soiree Pop-Ups

In partnership with Barcelona-based atelier Wanda Barcelona , IHG is introducing uniquely designed floral pop-ups at six select hotels across North America including InterContinental The Willard Washington DC , InterContinental Presidente Mexico City , Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami , Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel, Yours Truly DC, Vignette Collection and Hotel Indigo Atlanta Downtown. These one-of-a-kind, larger-than-life installations will embody the aesthetic and feel of a garden with bookable experiences for guests to enjoy. The floral structures will frame an interactive and inviting lobby bar and feature lush greenery and decor, botanical cocktails and zero-proof elixirs as well as plates highlighting fresh seasonal ingredients designed by in-house chefs and bartenders for guests to indulge while relaxing in the space.

For those looking to gather in larger groups, Summer Soiree comes to life at Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia and InterContinental San Francisco with furnishings and floral decor inspired by Wanda Barcelona that bring the essence of summer into the hotels' meetings and events spaces. Guests will enjoy vinyl listening stations, interactive art and pop-up beverage carts while curated catering menus enhance gathering spaces for a truly unforgettable event.

Summer Soiree Programming

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Club InterContinental: Club InterContinental lounges at select hotels will be designed with lush botanical elements including florals and greenery that set the scene for an elegant and sophisticated summer experience. Live music in the evenings, vinyl listening stations and Lo-Fi High Tea add additional touchpoints for guests to immerse themselves in the sounds and tastes of summer.

Club InterContinental lounges at select hotels will be designed with lush botanical elements including florals and greenery that set the scene for an elegant and sophisticated summer experience. Live music in the evenings, vinyl listening stations and Lo-Fi High Tea add additional touchpoints for guests to immerse themselves in the sounds and tastes of summer. In-Room Summer Camp-Out: For guests traveling with children, InterContinental New York Barclay will have a campfire playset and a kid's smores amenity perfect for bringing the outdoors in-room while InterContinental New York Times Square will feature a kid-sized pop-up-tent and a summer activity.

For guests traveling with children, will have a campfire playset and a kid's smores amenity perfect for bringing the outdoors in-room while will feature a kid-sized pop-up-tent and a summer activity. LoveShackFancy Pop-Up: InterContinental San Diego will partner with retailer LoveShackFancy to bring an outdoor summer pop-up to life at the rooftop bar, Layover. The pop-up will feature seasonally themed menu items for guests to enjoy while they browse the fashion collection.

will partner with retailer to bring an outdoor summer pop-up to life at the rooftop bar, Layover. The pop-up will feature seasonally themed menu items for guests to enjoy while they browse the fashion collection. Canadian Summer: At InterContinental Toronto Centre guests will be welcomed into a sun-soaked setting adorned with summer-inspired décor, refreshing beverages and a HAKADA Beauty pop-up that will take place in the hotel's lobby.

At guests will be welcomed into a sun-soaked setting adorned with summer-inspired décor, refreshing beverages and a pop-up that will take place in the hotel's lobby. Surprise + Delight: IHG One Rewards Diamond Elite members will enjoy additional in-room amenities and perks like Summer Soiree-inspired snacks and beverages, in-room botanicals and elevated summer turndown services including soothing skincare and luxury hydration including sparkling water, citrus water and herbal tea.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Hotel Indigo

Menus Inspired by Nature : This summer, nature is Hotel Indigo's menu muse, featuring infused bites and beverages with various seasonal herbs, flora and fruits including a curated white wine cheese board with in-season stone fruits and vibrant herbaceous cocktails, available across participating properties. Hotel Indigo Tallahassee Collegetown , Hotel Indigo Del Mar and Hotel Indigo Downtown Los Angeles will also feature specialty summer items including Tasting Tuesday and Signo Sunday afternoons for guests to experience.

: This summer, nature is Hotel Indigo's menu muse, featuring infused bites and beverages with various seasonal herbs, flora and fruits including a curated white wine cheese board with in-season stone fruits and vibrant herbaceous cocktails, available across participating properties. , and will also feature specialty summer items including Tasting Tuesday and afternoons for guests to experience. H.A.G.S: Reminiscent of the days of signing classmates' yearbooks with "have a good summer," participating Hotel Indigo hotels will shorten the distance between guests and those they hold dear with a complimentary postcard station complete with pre-stamped bespoke cards.

Reminiscent of the days of signing classmates' yearbooks with "have a good summer," participating Hotel Indigo hotels will shorten the distance between guests and those they hold dear with a complimentary postcard station complete with pre-stamped bespoke cards. Long Summer Nights: Hotel Indigo Cleveland Downtown will offer guests the chance to experience an array of music and entertainment in the property's courtyard.

will offer guests the chance to experience an array of music and entertainment in the property's courtyard. Dog Days of Summer: A little something for man's best friend. Select Hotel Indigo properties including Hotel Indigo Columbus Architectural Center and Hotel Indigo Del Mar will host doggy meet-ups complete with pup cups, pet artists and photo booths. Hotel Indigo Columbus Architectural Center will also host a monthly 'Canines and Cocktails' event that allows guests to bring their pets and enjoy live music, hosted by the property's 'Furry Ambassador' Tripp.

Vignette Collection

Ultimate Summer Escape: On the patio behind Yours Truly DC's Mercy Me restaurant, guests will be transported to the "Tropicalia Cocktail Garden." The immersive pop-up space will be adorned with lush tropical plants and feature a blend of cocktails and dishes celebrating signature summer flavors and South American influences. Cocktails will spotlight South American spirits like pisco and matacuy in the Lama De Lima drink and flor de Jamaica in the Tropicalia Spritz.

On the patio behind Yours Truly DC's Mercy Me restaurant, guests will be transported to the "Tropicalia Cocktail Garden." The immersive pop-up space will be adorned with lush tropical plants and feature a blend of cocktails and dishes celebrating signature summer flavors and South American influences. Cocktails will spotlight South American spirits like pisco and matacuy in the Lama De Lima drink and flor de in the Tropicalia Spritz. The Tropicalia Cocktail Garden will host live, local analog DJs on Friday and Saturday nights and limited chef collaborations on Sunday evenings.

Travelers can kick their summer plans off with IHG's annual Summer Sale, with bookings available through May 21 for dates of stay through September 2. IHG One Rewards members qualify for 25% off their bookings with 20% off for the general public. Discounts will be applied at checkout when booking and terms and conditions apply.

For more information about IHG's Summer Soiree campaign, visit here or download the IHG One Rewards mobile app to further explore IHG's luxury and lifestyle destinations and special pricing for members.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,300 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 properties.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas , Regent Hotels & Resorts , InterContinental Hotels & Resorts , Vignette Collection , Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants , Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels , HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts , Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts , EVEN Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Express , Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts , Garner hotels , avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites , Staybridge Suites , Holiday Inn Club Vacations , Candlewood Suites

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards . To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group)