IHG Owners Association Announces 2022 Global Board of Directors, Led by Chair Norman Leslie

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IHG Owners Association, which represents InterContinental Hotels Group® (IHG®) franchise hotel owners worldwide, announced that Norman (Norm) Leslie has assumed the Chairmanship of its Global Board of Directors for 2022. Leslie is President of National Hospitality Services and one of the founders of Legendary Capital, both based in Fargo, N.D., and brings to the Board more than 30 years of hospitality experience and expertise in hotel management, development, finance, acquisitions, deal structure and project negotiations, among other areas. Leslie succeeds Wayne West III, President and Partner of Newport Hospitality Group, who served brilliantly as Chair over the past two years during one of the most challenging times in the industry.

Norman Leslie, 2022 IHG Owners Association Chair

Leslie began his hospitality career at an economy hotel where he rose through the ranks—from washing dishes at the property's on-site restaurant to a position as general manager. He began development of his first hotel in 1991 and has since grown that portfolio to nearly 50 properties. In 2001, Leslie founded National Hospitality Services, which today manages 36 hotels across the United States under a variety of brand flags.

"I am proud to be taking on the role of 2022 Global Chair of the IHG Owners Association," says Leslie. "I've had the honor of working alongside many incredible Past Chairs of the Association—bright, motivated people who are passionate about this business. I look forward to building on their legacy and working with the Global Board to address issues that are critically important to owners today, ultimately delivering exceptional value to our members."

For the past decade, Leslie has been very active as a volunteer in the IHG Owners Association, serving on both the Extended Stay Committee and the People Committee. In 2019, he was elected to the Association's Global Board and has served as Chair-Elect & AMER Member at Large for the past two years.

John Muehlbauer, CEO of the IHG Owners Association, notes, "Norm's expertise as an owner and operator will further bolster the Association's efforts to support owners in their recovery and strengthen their returns on investments in IHG-branded hotels."

Leslie holds a degree in Commerce from the University of Manitoba in Canada.

The IHG Owners Association is also pleased to announce its 2022 Global Board of Directors:

Chair: Norman Leslie, President, National Hospitality Services, and Co-Founder, Legendary Capital

Norman Leslie, President, National Hospitality Services, and Co-Founder, Legendary Capital Chair-Elect & AMER Member at Large: Navroz Saju , President and CEO, HDG Hotels

, President and CEO, HDG Hotels Treasurer & AMER Member at Large: Nellie Dhanji , Vice President of Operations and Legal Counsel, Stanley Park Investments, Ltd.

, Vice President of Operations and Legal Counsel, Stanley Park Investments, Ltd. Secretary & AMER Member at Large: Mark Zipperer , President and CEO, Pride Hospitality, LLC

, President and CEO, Pride Hospitality, LLC Immediate Past Chair Advisor: Wayne West III , President and Partner, Newport Hospitality Group

, President and Partner, Newport Hospitality Group Past Chair Representative: Kurt Furlong , Chief Revenue Officer and Partner, Genuine Hospitality, LLC

, Chief Revenue Officer and Partner, Genuine Hospitality, LLC CEO, IHG Owners Association: John Muehlbauer

Europe Regional Representative: Sean Lowe , CEO, Atlas Hotels

, CEO, Atlas Hotels MEAA Regional Representative: Paul Salter , Managing Director, Salter Brothers Asset Management and CEO and Managing Director, Salter Brothers Hotel Group

, Managing Director, Salter Brothers Asset Management and CEO and Managing Director, Salter Brothers Hotel Group AMER Member at Large: Juan Carlos Alvarez , Partner, Operadora Alro

, Partner, Operadora Alro AMER Member at Large: Asad Malik , President and CEO, Amerilodge Group

, President and CEO, Amerilodge Group AMER Member at Large: Euan McGlashan , Co-Founder and CEO, Valor Hospitality Partners

, Co-Founder and CEO, Valor Hospitality Partners AMER Member at Large: Perry Molubhoy , Founder, President and CEO, Atlantic Hotels

, Founder, President and CEO, Atlantic Hotels AMER Member at Large: Vijay Patel , President, A1 Hospitality

, President, A1 Hospitality AMER Member at Large: Juan Carlos Santos , CEO, BPO

, CEO, BPO AMER Member at Large: David Wespiser , Founding Partner, Hotel Development Services, LLC

, Founding Partner, Hotel Development Services, LLC Europe Member at Large: Nicola Taylor , CEO, Chardon Hotels

, CEO, Chardon Hotels IHG Representative: Elie Maalouf , CEO, IHG Americas

The IHG Owners Association, originally established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson in 1955, was the first association of its kind in the hotel industry. The global organization currently represents the interests of more than 4,000 owners and operators of nearly 3,000 IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) properties around the world. The Association is a voice for its members and plays an integral role in communicating with IHG leadership on issues related to franchised hotel operations. The IHG family of brands includes Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent® Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, Vignette™ Collection, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites™ and Candlewood Suites®. For additional information, visit www.owners.org.

Media Contact for IHG Owners Association:

Susie O'Connell

IHG Owners Association

[email protected]

404-405-9136

SOURCE IHG Owners Association