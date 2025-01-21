IHG Owners Association Announces 2025 Global Board of Directors, Led by Chair Mark Zipperer

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The IHG Owners Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Zipperer as the Chair of its Global Board of Directors for 2025. Zipperer is the President & CEO of Pride Hospitality, LLC, based in Germantown, Tenn., which he founded in 1998 to operate three hotels he developed in Sheboygan and Brown Deer, Wisc. Pride currently manages a portfolio of hotels representing most major brands.

A seasoned hospitality professional, Zipperer began his career in 1982 as a management trainee at the Holiday Inn South in Milwaukee and the Holiday Inn Lake Shore Drive in Chicago. He has since held several corporate executive roles, including serving as Director of Franchise Services for the Central U.S. and Latin America at IHG. Zipperer's long-standing involvement with the Association began in 1997, and he rejoined the Global Board of Directors in 2020 after previously serving for six years. He has chaired the Americas Regional Council and the Technology, Holiday Inn Express and Operations Committees.

Zipperer's leadership within the Association is characterized by his deep commitment to strengthening the returns on members' investments in IHG hotels. In assuming his role as chair for 2025, he is eager to continue this mission while emphasizing the importance of innovation and networking within the hospitality sector. "I am honored to serve as chair of the IHG Owners Association as this historic organization celebrates its 70th anniversary," Zipperer remarks. "Together with the Global Board and the Association's management team, we will focus on positioning our members for success, promoting collaboration and ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our industry. Additionally, I will be driving a focus on philanthropic programs and partnerships, including our long-standing relationship with Give Kids The World."

Throughout his career, Zipperer has earned recognition for his contributions to the hospitality industry and his leadership within the Association. John Muehlbauer, CEO of the Association, praises Zipperer's experience and dedication to owners. "Mark's extensive background in hotel management and his leadership in the Association make him an ideal advocate for our members worldwide. I am confident his tenure as chair will continue to drive meaningful progress and value for IHG hotel owners."

Outside his professional endeavors, Zipperer enjoys spending time with his wife, Leigh, and their daughter, Regina. He is also involved with Give Kids The World and St. Jude Children's Hospital and awards an annual scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

The IHG Owners Association is also pleased to announce its 2025 Global Board of Directors:

The IHG Owners Association, originally established by Holiday Inn founder Kemmons Wilson in 1955, is the only association of its kind in the hotel industry. The global, not-for-profit organization represents the interests of more than 5,000 owners of IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) properties around the world. The Association helps strengthen owners' returns on their investments in IHG hotels by advocating on behalf of its members to IHG leadership on standards and initiatives related to hotel operations and issues facing the wider hospitality industry. The IHG family of brands includes Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, Vignette Collection, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, voco, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Garner Hotels, avid hotels, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites and Candlewood Suites. For additional information, visit www.owners.org.

