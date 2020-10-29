IHG Rewards ties the knot with Mr & Mrs Smith, giving loyalty members even more choice for luxury and lifestyle stays

From today, the first selection of over 400 handpicked Mr & Mrs Smith hotels are available to book by IHG Rewards members through IHG's direct channels (including IHG.com and IHG mobile app). New hotels will be added each week, with the full selection of stylish properties available to book by late November.

This exclusive partnership more than doubles the number of luxury and lifestyle hotels which members can choose from; complementing IHG's luxury and lifestyle portfolio of hotels and resorts across Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent® Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants and Hotel Indigo®.

IHG Rewards members will be able to experience even more of the world's most sought-after luxury and lifestyle hotels, including Smith's most seductive stays, such as Thyme in the Cotswolds, UK; Caldera House in Jackson Hole and Casa Morada in Islamorada, near Key West; Florida, US; Oltrarno Splendid in Florence, Italy; and The Retreat at Blue Lagoon in Iceland. This includes hotels in 11 new destinations where IHG is not currently present: Barbados, Belize, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Croatia, Iceland, Sweden, Morocco, Mozambique, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

As well as earning and redeeming loyalty points for their stays, IHG Rewards members can expect great extras on arrival at each Mr & Mrs Smith hotel. Elite IHG Rewards members will receive Bonus Points on eligible room rates according to their tiers, while InterContinental Ambassadors and Royal Ambassadors and Kimpton Inner Circle members will receive a complimentary room upgrade (where available) and Mr & Mrs Smith GoldSmith welcome gift.

Claire Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer, IHG, commented: "We're all dreaming about when we can start to explore the world again and make new memories whether that's a trip to immerse ourselves in the exhilarating, or a restorative stay where every whim is taken care of. That dream just got bigger for our IHG Rewards members, with an incredible array of hotels and destinations to add to their bucket list. A loyalty programme isn't just about the points – it's about access to extraordinary experiences. This partnership does both.

"Mr & Mrs Smith is exactly the right partner for us – they too are hotel lovers who shaped the industry. Together our portfolio of luxury and lifestyle hotels now stretches from Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spa, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Hotel Indigo through to some of the special independent and small boutique hotels in the world. We look forward to helping IHG Rewards members write their next travel stories."

Founded in 2003, Mr & Mrs Smith is the "Travel Club for Hotel Lovers," offering a carefully curated collection of over 1,600 boutique and luxury properties in over 90 countries. Mr & Mrs Smith's high-tech, high-touch approach to business enables deep relationships with its boutique hotel partners and onward distribution of its inventory to more travel-savvy guests.

Tamara Lohan MBE, CEO & co-founder, Mr & Mrs Smith, commented: "We conceived Mr & Mrs Smith for discerning travellers who want to discover truly extraordinary places with the people they love. We are hugely excited about the opportunity to bring our growing collection of carefully curated hotels to millions of IHG Rewards members, so they may experience some of the world's most seductive hotels."

Key highlights of IHG's loyalty partnership with Mr & Mrs Smith:

From 29 October a select group of over 400 luxury and boutique Mr & Mrs Smith hotels will be made available on IHG booking channels for IHG Rewards members to earn or redeem points during qualified stays.

Booking capability will be rolled out until all properties are bookable by early December 2020 .

. IHG Rewards points can be earned and redeemed at participating Mr & Mrs Smith hotels when booked through IHG's direct channels.

The partnership gives IHG's members more choice in where to go, with the addition of Mr & Mrs Smith properties in 11 countries where IHG is not yet present.

IHG Rewards members will receive complimentary Smith Extras, including room upgrades (where available).

Elite IHG Rewards members will receive their standard tier Bonus Points on eligible room rates (100% Spire Elite; 50% Platinum Elite; 10% Gold Elite).



InterContinental Ambassadors and Royal Ambassadors and Kimpton Inner Circle members will receive a complimentary room upgrade (where available), and a Mr & Mrs Smith GoldSmith welcome gift.

Image is a selection from IHG Hotels & Resorts and Mr & Mrs Smith. To view or download these images please click here. Infographics to demonstrate the partnership available here

Note to editors

About IHG Luxury & Lifestyle

Over 400 Mr & Mrs Smith hotels will complement IHG's extensive collection of luxury and lifestyle hotels which continues to grow, with more exciting openings in 2020 and into 2021. Among others, Six Senses will see the opening of Six Senses Shaharut located in the dramatic Arava Valley south of the Negev Desert and Six Senses Fort Barwara which is just a three-hour drive from Jaipur. Regent Phu Quoc will open in picturesque Phu Quoc island, off the coast of mainland Vietnam. InterContinental sees a wave of exciting global openings and developments from Thailand to West Africa while Kimpton continues with its international expansion with the recent openings of the highly-anticipated Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo and Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, the first Kimpton hotels in Japan and Thailand respectively. The brand renowned for its heartfelt service and design-forward hotels will also be landing in Paris early 2021; while the US is set to welcome Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel, Omaha, Nebraska; Kimpton Alton Hotel, San Francisco; Kimpton Pittman Hotel, Dallas, Texas; and Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Atlanta, Georgia - all opening in the next six months. Similarly, Hotel Indigo has expanded globally with a recently-opened hotel in Bath and in Dubai - the brand's first opening in the UK's South West and the Middle East respectively.

About Mr & Mrs Smith

Mr & Mrs Smith is the travel club for hotel lovers: an award-winning boutique-hotel booking service specialising in the world's most seductive stays. Founded in 2003, there are now more than 1,000 boutique and luxury hotels in the collection, all personally visited by a team of globetrotting experts and anonymously reviewed by tastemakers you can trust (including, over the years, Dita Von Teese, Stella McCartney, Bee Shaffer, Lucy Laucht, Jenny Packham, Philip Treacy and many more). Smith members get the best prices guaranteed, free extras on arrival and first-class service from in-house travel specialists. The collection now also includes luxury villas and in 2018 their coffee-table book Mr & Mrs Smith presents: The World's Sexiest Bedrooms was published worldwide by Thames & Hudson.

About IHG®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG,NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,900 hotels and approximately 883,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihgcorporate, www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group.

SOURCE IHG