IHG®'s EVEN® Hotels brand experiences healthy growth in U.S. and beyond

Julienne Smith, Senior Vice President, Development , IHG , commented: "Our EVEN Hotels brand continues to be a highly differentiated product for owners developing in diverse markets to tap into the rapidly growing global health and wellness travel segment. We know that wellness is more than a trend; it is a way of life for millions of consumers. EVEN Hotels will continue to thrive wherever travelers seek an upscale hotel experience by empowering our guests to prioritize staying well and being balanced on their terms while they travel."

Noble Investment Group, a longtime IHG owner, was an early adopter of the EVEN Hotels brand and opened the dual-branded EVEN Hotel / Staybridge Suites – Seattle Downtown – Lake Union in April 2019.

Mit Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Noble, commented: "Since opening, the EVEN Hotel has been a valuable part of our owned hotel portfolio due to its urban location in the South Lake Union market of Seattle. The hotel is proving to be a highly sought after product and experience in this top tier market with guests who prioritize fitness and wellness. IHG is highly engaged with the Noble team and is very focused on our long-term relationship and the success of our investment. We look forward to continuing to participate in the EVEN Hotels brand growth and being a part of its success."

EVEN Hotels properties recently opened and currently under development across the U.S. include:

EVEN Hotel Pittsburgh Downtown – Now welcoming guests, the 160-room hotel occupies two floors in the historic Kaufmann's building, conveniently located in downtown Pittsburgh and within walking distance of major corporate offices, as well as PPG Place, Pittsburgh's theatre district and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The hotel is owned by Reception Hotels & Resorts and The Melohn Group.





Every EVEN Hotels property features the Athletic Studio, a gym three times the size of a standard hotel gym, with best-in-class fitness equipment. Guest rooms feature in-room exercise zones that include exercise equipment and on-demand fitness videos, as well as a premium sleep experience with evening tea service, plush high-thread count linens, and color LED mood lighting to create a relaxing and calming environment. All EVEN Hotels offer nutritional and indulgent food options through the brand's signature Cork & Kale™ Café and Bar with 24/7 Grab-and-Go marketplace. To learn more, visit www.EVENHotels.com.

