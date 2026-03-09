iHire Taps Launi Vawter as Chief of Staff

Bringing more than 20 years of executive leadership experience, Vawter will strategically drive iHire's corporate and key business operations initiatives as a direct extension of the CEO

FREDERICK, Md., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iHire announces the appointment of Launi Vawter as Chief of Staff. Bringing more than 20 years of leadership experience, Vawter will strategically drive corporate operations (including HR, accounting, legal/compliance, and facilities) and key business initiatives as a direct extension of iHire's President and CEO, Steve Flook.

Part of iHire's Senior Leadership Team (SLT), Vawter will also serve as Corporate Secretary to iHire's Board of Directors, spearhead executive communications, and support other special projects as needed.

Launi Vawter

"With tremendous operational experience across all facets of business, Launi Vawter will be a strategic force multiplier for our leadership team and broader organization," said Steve Flook, iHire's President and CEO. "Her focus on enhancing company culture, attaining operational excellence, and building high-performing teams will help us move more quickly and make the right decisions as we grow our solutions for the evolving world of work."

Prior to iHire, Vawter held Executive Director positions for multiple senior living and healthcare facilities. Based in Frederick, Maryland, Vawter holds an MBA and is a Licensed Assisted Living Manager and Certified Dementia Practitioner.

"I am thrilled to join iHire, a company with such a strong, people-first culture and a clear commitment to innovation," said Launi Vawter, iHire's Chief of Staff. "I look forward to collaborating with iHire's talented team to drive impactful initiatives, foster continued growth, and support our mission of empowering the workforce of today and tomorrow."

About iHire

iHire is a leading employment platform that powers a family of 57 industry-focused talent networks, including WorkInSports, iHireVeterinary, iHireDental, iHireConstruction, and iHireChefs. For more than 20 years, iHire has combined advanced job matching technology with our expertise in the talent acquisition space to connect job seekers with employers in their desired sector. With an industry-specific, candidate-centric, and data-driven approach to recruitment, iHire helps candidates find meaningful work and employers find unique, high-quality talent – faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Visit www.iHire.com for more information.

SOURCE iHire