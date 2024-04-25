iHomefinder Partners with Wix to Offer Advanced Real Estate Website Solutions

BERKELEY, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHomefinder, a leading provider of real estate property search technology and online marketing tools, has announced a strategic partnership with Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage and grow a global digital presence1. This collaboration is set to revolutionize how real estate agents develop their online presence by introducing iHomefinder's robust MLS search functionality into the Wix platform through the iHomefinder Real Estate app in the Wix App Market .

The partnership aims to empower real estate professionals with seamless property search, equipping them with the tools they need to close more deals and thrive in today's competitive market.

Key benefits for users of iHomefinder and Wix include:

Easy Integration: There's no easier way to add MLS search and property data to a real estate website; with just a few clicks, a Wix website is powered with Homefinder's industry-leading property search. Get the most out of every real estate lead: iHomefinder automates follow-up and increases engagement with listing recommendations based on a lead's search history, driving them back to the Wix website to continue their home search. Time Efficiency: Advanced behavior tracking and automated outreach allow real estate agents to focus on their most valuable opportunities: the prospects who are ready to buy. Comprehensive Lead Management: The iHomefinder Real Estate app gathers leads from over 30 sources and provides consistent, timely follow-up.

This innovative solution makes it simple and efficient for agents to deploy advanced real estate websites, giving them more time to focus on what they do best – selling homes. The integration not only enriches the agent's marketing toolkit but also enhances the property search experience for potential homebuyers.

"Our partnership with Wix is a game-changer for independent developers, Wix Partners, and do-it-yourself real estate agents who demand a professional, reliable web presence," said Nick Parmenter, President of iHomefinder. "With the iHomefinder Real Estate app now available on Wix's App Market, we're empowering agents to grow their real estate business like never before."



"This is a huge milestone for us. This partnership with iHomefinder fulfills one of our biggest user requests and will add true value to our users in the real estate industry by leveraging new capabilities Wix recently developed for Wix App Partners," said Asaf Remler, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Wix. "Together, we will empower real estate professionals with innovative technology and seamless integration, enabling them to effortlessly elevate their digital presence and excel in today's digital landscape. This takes us one step further to building on our strategy to extend product offerings with leading tech partners."

Effective April 3, 2024, the iHomefinder Real Estate App will be available in the Wix App Market. iHomefinder's service area includes the United States, Canada, and a growing number of additional locations.

About iHomefinder

iHomefinder is one of the industry's leading providers of real estate search technology and online marketing tools. With more than 20 years of experience, iHomefinder has been at the forefront of delivering integral technology solutions for real estate professionals.

1 Based on the number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party-data and internal data as of Q4 2023.

