iHomeManager: Sungrow's Smart Energy Solution for a Greener, More Efficient Future

Using intelligent energy management, the iHomeManager maximizes green energy use, improves self-consumption, and reduces electricity costs empowering customers to centralize and optimize their energy management seamlessly.

With wired and wireless communication and a built-in meter, iHomeManager easily connects with single or multiple inverters, batteries, EV chargers, and heat pumps for a unified energy system.

MUNICH, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow - the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider - is proud to announce its new iHomeManger is available in Europe now. The product is a smart device, designed to simplify and enhance the efficiency of modern energy systems.

Sungrow iHomeManager

In today's modern world, energy consumption is at an all-time high. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electricity demand is expected to grow by over 25% by 2040, driven by the increasing use of electric vehicles, smart home devices, and electrification across industries. At the same time, the urgent need to maximize the use of renewable energy sources has never been greater.

With over 28 years of experience in the renewables sector, Sungrow takes another step towards efficiency and energy transition with the launch of the iHomeManager—an intelligent home energy management device designed to revolutionize the way households and businesses manage their energy consumption. By leveraging PV yield predictions, load analysis, and real-time local tariffs, iHomeManager maximizes the use of green energy, enhances self-consumption rates, and ensures automatic power backup during extreme weather conditions.

With support for both wired and wireless communication and a built-in meter for seamless installation, iHomeManager simplifies energy management like never before. It effortlessly integrates multiple energy components—including inverters, batteries, EV chargers, and heat pumps—into a unified, optimized system.

Equipped with advanced AI driven intelligent energy management capabilities, iHomeManager reduces electricity costs, enhances energy independence, and provides users with greater control over their power usage. By optimizing self-consumption and grid interaction, this cutting-edge device not only supports sustainability efforts but also is capable to deliver tangible cost savings.

"As energy demands continue to grow, smart solutions like iHomeManager are essential for a sustainable future", said Mrs. Eleonora Potestio, Head of EU Distribution Product Management at Sungrow Europe. "By intelligently managing and optimizing power consumption, we empower homeowners and businesses to take full control of their energy use—seamlessly, efficiently, and cost-effectively."

As energy demands continue to rise, smart solutions like iHomeManager play a crucial role in ensuring a cleaner, more efficient, and more resilient energy future. Now, homeowners and businesses can take control of their power usage with a smarter, more connected, and highly efficient energy management system.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620418/Sungrow_iHomeManager.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg