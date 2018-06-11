IHOP® Changes Name To IHOb And Reveals The "b" Is For Burgers

To show the brand is as serious about burgers as it is about its world-famous pancakes, it's flipped the "p" to a "b" in their iconic name for the time being, including its Twitter handle. A flagship IHOb restaurant in Hollywood, CA, has also been completely re-burgered and will play host to the VIB launch party the evening of June 11. But even those who aren't near Los Angeles can get in on burgermania at IHOb -- new Ultimate Steakburgers are available nationwide and for a limited time, come with unlimited fries and a drink starting at $6.99 at participating locations**.

IHOb's Ultimate Steakburgers come in seven varieties that will satisfy burger cravings morning, noon and night. The line-up, which includes both distinctive and classic flavors, is available at IHOb restaurants nationwide starting today:

Big Brunch – IHOb knows how to put breakfast on a burger. The Big Brunch Steakburger includes IHOP's custom-cured, hickory-smoked bacon, a fried egg, a crispy browned potato, American cheese and a delicious new signature burger sauce that compliments the savory flavors.

– IHOb knows how to put breakfast on a burger. The Big Brunch Steakburger includes IHOP's custom-cured, hickory-smoked bacon, a fried egg, a crispy browned potato, American cheese and a delicious new signature burger sauce that compliments the savory flavors. Cowboy BBQ – This may be how the West was won. This sky-high Steakburger includes two thick, crispy onion rings, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mouthwatering tangy BBQ sauce.

– This may be how the West was won. This sky-high Steakburger includes two thick, crispy onion rings, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mouthwatering tangy BBQ sauce. Jalapeño Kick – For those who like a little excitement in their lives, there's the Jalapeño Kick Steakburger with a spicy blend of sautéed jalapeños, Serrano peppers and onion, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, Pepper-Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeño mayo.

– For those who like a little excitement in their lives, there's the Jalapeño Kick Steakburger with a spicy blend of sautéed jalapeños, Serrano peppers and onion, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, Pepper-Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeño mayo. Mushroom & Swiss – A match made in burger heaven with a blend of sautéed mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese and creamy mayo.

– A match made in burger heaven with a blend of sautéed mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese and creamy mayo. The Classic – Truly a burger classic…melting American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and the brand's new signature Steakburger sauce.

– Truly a burger classic…melting American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and the brand's new signature Steakburger sauce. The Classic with Bacon – Only bacon can improve on an American classic, which is made with custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, melting American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and the brand's signature burger sauce.

– Only bacon can improve on an American classic, which is made with custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, melting American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and the brand's signature burger sauce. Mega Monster – No need to fear this monster…two premium Steakburger patties, American and White Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and the brand's signature sauce.

"Burgers are a quintessential, American menu item so it makes perfect sense that IHOP, one of the most iconic, all-American comfort-food brands in the world, would go over the top to create a delicious line-up of quality burgers that hit the spot any time of day," said Chef Nevielle Panthaky, Head of Culinary at IHOb. "Our new Ultimate Steakburgers are made with all-natural, 100% USDA Choice, Black Angus ground beef that is smashed on the grill to create a sear that locks in the juices and flavor. With seven different burger builds, all Steakburgers are custom built and piled high with premium quality ingredients and unique, signature sauces in between a buttered and grilled Brioche bun. There's definitely a juicy Steakburger for whatever you might be craving at any time of day! The IHOP Culinary team took the creation of these Steakburgers as seriously as we take innovation around our pancakes, which means they're soon to become world famous, too."

To spread the news about their new burgers and their new name, IHOb is shouting it from the rooftops. Literally. Droga5's latest creative campaign for the brand puts an overly-excited IHOb manager atop IHOP's iconic and slightly dangerous blue rooftop. From this precarious position, the manager risks life and limb to spread the word… or should we say, the letter, b. For burgers. The spot will air nationally on TV, online and on social media beginning today, and can be viewed here.

"Everyone knows that IHOP makes world-famous pancakes so we felt like the best way to convince them that we are as serious about our new line of Ultimate Steakburgers as we are about our pancakes, was to change our name to IHOb," said Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer for IHOb restaurants. "We've pancaked pancakes for 60 years now so it's the perfect time to start burgerin' burgers, and we're kicking it off by flipping the 'p' in IHOP to a 'b' for burgers. And, when you try them, I think you'll agree with me that IHOb's new line of Ultimate Steakburgers are so good that I'd put them up against anyone's … just like our pancakes."

Guests can visit IHOP.com to learn more about the new Ultimate Steakburgers, the IHOb flip, and the flagship burger location, and find their nearest restaurant. For more information, images, interview requests or in-studio cooking demos, please contact Alexandra Shapiro at AShapiro@devriesglobal.com.

*Based on the number of Tweets responding to the IHOb post

**Bundle offer for a limited time only. Price and participation may vary by location.

"IHOb" is a slogan mark of IHOP Restaurants.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For 60 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items as well as meals under 600 calories. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. Today, there are more than 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand, India and The Philippines. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global,Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ihop-changes-name-to-ihob-and-reveals-the-b-is-for-burgers-300663735.html

SOURCE IHOb