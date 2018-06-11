IHOP® Changes Name To IHOb, Reveals The "b" Is For Burgers

To show the brand is as serious about burgers as it is about its world-famous pancakes, it's flipped the "p" to a "b" in their iconic name, including its Twitter handle and other digital and social feeds. A flagship IHOb restaurant in Hollyburgerwood, CA, has also been completely re-burgered and will play host to the VIB launch party the evening of June 11. But even those who aren't near Los Angeles can get in on burgermania at IHOb -- new Ultimate Steakburgers are available nationwide and for a limited time, come with unlimited fries and a drink starting at $6.99 at participating burgers**. Watch burgers here.

To view a non-Burgerfied version of this release, go to www.ihop.com/en/news.

"IHOb" is a slogan mark of IHOP Restaurants.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF BURGERS, LLC

For 60 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items as well as meals under 600 calories. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. Today, there are more than 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand, India and The Philippines.

