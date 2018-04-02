IHOP® Teams Up With King's Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast

"Sixty years ago, the IHOP founders were inspired to bring all-day breakfast to tables across America after sampling some of the delicious pancake flavors native to Hawaii," said Chef Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President, Culinary at IHOP. "This newest creation honors those early beginnings. We had a lot of fun working with the King's Hawaiian team and taking their iconic and craveable sweet bread and combining it with some of our most mouthwatering ingredients - like warm cinnamon spread, cream cheese icing and sweet lingonberries. The result is a line-up of exciting new menu items that are unexpected and showcase our creativity when it comes to making other breakfast classics as craveable as our pancakes."

The new line-up of King's Hawaiian French Toast from IHOP includes:

Original King's Hawaiian® French Toast -- Two King's Hawaiian® Original sweet rolls sliced, dipped in our signature vanilla batter, French toasted and topped with real butter and powdered sugar

-- Two King's Hawaiian® Original sweet rolls sliced, dipped in our signature vanilla batter, French toasted and topped with real butter and powdered sugar Strawberry Banana -- Two King's Hawaiian® Original sweet rolls sliced, French toasted and topped with glazed strawberries and fresh, sliced bananas

-- Two King's Hawaiian® Original sweet rolls sliced, French toasted and topped with glazed strawberries and fresh, sliced bananas Cinnamon Toast -- Two King's Hawaiian® Original sweet rolls sliced, French toasted and topped with warm cinnamon spread and sweet cream cheese icing and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

-- Two King's Hawaiian® Original sweet rolls sliced, French toasted and topped with warm cinnamon spread and sweet cream cheese icing and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar Big Island Breakfast Stack – Four King's Hawaiian® Original sweet rolls sliced, French toasted and filled with sliced ham, Swiss cheese, sweet lingonberries and two fried eggs – all served with a choice of golden hash browns or two Original Buttermilk Pancakes

IHOP is partnering with King's Hawaiian, the sweet bread expert during its milestone anniversary year as a nod to its tropical roots. In 1958, brothers Al and Jerry Lapin opened the first International House of Pancakes location in Toluca Lake, California after a trip to the Big Island, where a meal of pancakes served with coconut syrup inspired them to create a new all-day breakfast destination.

The latest IHOP menu launch will be supported by a creative campaign developed by the brand's advertising agency, Droga5, and includes a TV spot shot by actor, comedian, musician, writer and director Eric Wareheim, one half of the comedy duo Tim & Eric. The ad is a playful take on a father and daughter birdwatching in a forest only to excitedly spot exotic new breakfast items - King's Hawaiian French Toast from IHOP. The discovery of their rare find is pointed out by a rugged Breakfast Hunter played by well-known actor Don Swayze. The 30-second TV spot can be seen here.

The campaign will also include digital and social media activations that echo the commercial's irreverent and eccentric tone, including a social video series that teaches fans how to perfect their "breakfast calls" to ensure that they, too, are able to discover the new King's Hawaiian® French Toast at IHOP.

King's Hawaiian® French Toast from IHOP is available for a limited time at participating IHOP locations nationwide* now through June 10. The new menu items can be enjoyed on their own or as part of a combo meal with a choice of eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns and more.

*Offer, price and participation varies by location. Additional information and photos of King's Hawaiian French Toast is available by contacting ashapiro@devriesglobal.com.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For 60 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items as well as meals under 600 calories. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. Today, there are more than 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand, India and The Philippines. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global. (NYSE: DIN).

ABOUT KING'S HAWAIIAN HOLDING COMPANY, INC.

Founded more than 60 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, King's Hawaiian is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to making irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. Kings Hawaiian makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, and operates approximately 400,000 square feet of baking facilities in Torrance, California and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at kingshawaiian.com, "like" King's Hawaiian on Facebook and follow King's Hawaiian on Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ihop-teams-up-with-kings-hawaiian-to-create-one-of-a-kind-french-toast-300622285.html

SOURCE IHOP Restaurants