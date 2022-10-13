iHorizons Announces new Partnership with Google Cloud

Combining iHorizons' deep industry expertise with Google Cloud's infrastructure, network and leading capabilities in AI, machine learning and analytics, this partnership will help organizations drive efficiencies by taking the next big leap in their digital journey.

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHorizons, a leading technology and business transformation services firm, has announced a partnership with Google Cloud, a global technology and innovation powerhouse, enabling enterprises across Qatar and SEEMEA to empower seamless, customized transformations and deliver industry-specific solutions to drive efficiencies by moving their priority workloads to Google Cloud.

With ever increasing economic challenges and rising global inflation in the aftermath of COVID-19, organizations face increasing pressures to digitally transform to streamline important processes, save on costs, and deliver more efficient services to their customers. Leveraging Google's unparalleled cloud technology coupled with iHorizons' deep industry expertise and proven understanding of complex transformations, this integration will empower enterprises to innovate autonomously and build a foundation for a more digital future. Through this partnership, businesses will benefit from the enhanced flexibility, agility, security, and innovation offered by the respective capabilities of the two organizations.

"As a technology-focused business transformation firm, iHorizons offers an extensive range of options with partners in its ecosystem to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Through this powerful collaboration with Google Cloud, we will help organizations in Qatar and the region offer new and innovative solutions at scale and derive the maximum business impact from their Google Cloud investments. We are extremely proud of this partnership and look forward to the challenges ahead," said Mohamad Takriti, CEO at iHorizons.

"Helping businesses drive their growth and innovation goals with cloud technologies is important to Google Cloud's work with partners," said Ghassan Kosta, Qatar Country Manager, Google Cloud. "We're pleased to partner with iHorizons and help organizations across Qatar and SEEMEA access the cloud technologies and expertise needed to digitally transform their businesses and innovate in the cloud."

About iHorizons

iHorizons is a leading provider of business solutions and technology services across the Middle East, North Africa, and emerging markets. Headquartered in Doha, Qatar, we help organizations, businesses, and governments accelerate their business transformation to create a digital future. The ultimate outcomes are radically improved customer experiences and increased operational efficiencies. www.ihorizons.com

SOURCE iHorizons