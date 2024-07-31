IHP Launches New Website Branded as Tres Health

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IHPlans, a national alternative health insurance company, will rebrand under its parent company Tres Health as of October 1 and it's kicking off the brand's new face early with the launch of its new website today.

IHPs transition to the Tres Health enterprise will allow the company to streamline customer experiences and enhance and grow its capabilities, products, and services.

IHP is transitioning to Tres Health October 1 and kicking off the rebrand with the launch of a new Tres website. Post this

"Seeing the vision of Tres Health come alive through technology, integration, and innovation, has been incredibly exciting," said Mike Feeney, Manager Partner, Tres Health. "We've built an amazing foundation with limitless potential."

Part of that foundation was building a new, cohesive brand identity and digital presence to showcase their products and services.

"With the acceleration of Tres' growth, it only made sense to roll up IHP and market one enterprise brand," said Amanda Emery, Chief Marketing Officer, Tres Health. "The new website was the first step to bring it all together in one place and grow our digital footprint. The site is a springboard for our new brand, upcoming product launches, and customer-facing technology."

The website will roll out new technology portals over the coming months and will provide information on Tres' product suite, including affordable, basic plan options for Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC), Minimum Value Plans (MVP), Gap insurance, and Ancillary.

Creating scalability with the website was paramount, as Tres is expected to launch more services over the next 12-24 months.

For more information, including what clients need to know, visit www.tres.health. For direct questions involving the rebrand or website, contact Amanda at [email protected].

About Tres Health

Tres Health is a national alternative health insurance and technology company, founded on the principles of reinventing the way healthcare is designed, managed, and administered. Tres offers small- to mid-size employers access to affordable options for Minimum Essential Coverage, Minimum Value Plans, Gap insurance, and Ancillary products. Their proprietary digital platform suite, TresTech™, delivers simple user experiences and quick access to information for various customers including members, employers, brokers, and providers. Learn more at www.tres.health.

Media Contact

Amanda Emery

Chief Marketing Officer

P. 561-246-5260

E. [email protected]

SOURCE IHPlans