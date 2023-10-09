IHPlans Expands Member Access to Virtual Cardiopulmonary Care with Circadian Health, bringing Virtual Sleep Therapy, Respiratory and Cardiac Care into the Home

News provided by

Circadian Health

09 Oct, 2023, 09:02 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circadian Health, a leading specialty telehealth provider and manufacturer of Sleep, Respiratory and Cardiac products has been awarded a 3 year contract to provide virtual cardiopulmonary services to IHPlans, a rapidly growing health plan in Boca Raton, FL.

IHPlans [IHP], A Tres Company and national alternative health insurance company, is helping small employer groups address cardiopulmonary disease management by providing their members access to coordinated virtual care and home testing/monitoring through a new partnership with Circadian. 

IHP provides employers access to Minimum Value Plans and Minimum Essential Coverage plans to meet national and state regulations, with niche plans that are co-pay driven and offer zero deductible. To expand plan features and offer employers more transparency into their plan data, as well as a proactive approach for cost management, IHP has chosen to partner with Circadian.

With a multi-specialty center of excellence clinical team, Circadian expedites patient access to care and eliminates the traditional, siloed approach with brick and mortar providers. Proactive identification of members based on precise comorbidity-risk stratification and clinical evidence helps identify undiagnosed member conditions before adverse events occur downstream.

"Enrolled members get care plans through at-home diagnostics to help diagnose sleep issues, and cardiac and pulmonary disease, which in many cases are preventable, yet can significantly drive-up overall plan costs," said Ari Rostowsky, Managing Partner, IHP. "It's remarkable technology paired with virtual access to specialty providers; we are very excited to be able to offer this to employer groups across the country."

"By creating an alternative to traditional settings, we reduce delays in care that can be critical for those members with emerging illness," said Chuck Hector, President, and Chief Commercial Officer of Circadian. "We use risk stratification data from the payer and reach out to members to help commence their health journey. Once enrolled, we offer treatment plans, while managing and monitoring their conditions."

About Circadian Health:
Circadian is the largest and only virtual-first cardiopulmonary provider in the United States and delivers integrated hospital-at-home programs with an interoperable technology approach for the management of complex cardiopulmonary disease. Circadian is a subsidiary of React Health. For more information, visit www.trycircadian.com.

About IHPlans:
IHP was founded on the principles of reinventing healthcare to create more options for employers and more affordability for members. They offer small- to mid-size employers access to alternative health­care benefits such as Minimum Essential Coverage, Minimum Value Plans, Dental, Vision, and Hearing Aid. IHPs benefits are offered across the country and are designed to be simple, progressive, and easily administered. Experience a truly different kind of healthcare, with IHP. For more information, visit www.ihplans.health.

Media Contacts:
Austin Burch, SVP Operations
Circadian Health
[email protected]
www.trycircadian.com

Mike Feeney, Managing Partner
IHPlans
[email protected]
www.ihplans.health

SOURCE Circadian Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.