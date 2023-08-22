IHPlans Partners with Medmo for Member Imaging Solution

News provided by

IHPlans

22 Aug, 2023, 13:32 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IHPlans [IHP], a national alternative health insurance company, launched Medmo as part of their healthcare plan options, delivering provider partners and members with comprehensive medical imaging services and support.

Medmo is an all-encompassing medical imaging platform that partners with accredited imaging centers across the U.S. Their services are designed to reduce administrative burden on medical staff, improve patient outcomes, and help patients find affordable care. Medmo's blend of technology and services results in positive patient experiences and better outcomes.

"This was a huge win for our members," said Mike Feeney, Managing Partner, IHPlans. "It allows them to more quickly and easily schedule imaging appointments that meet their needs, whether it's the most affordable price for self-pay or finding the best in-network center. Medmo's support team can walk them through the entire process."  

IHP offers level-funded plan designs for employer groups across the country including options for Minimum Essential Coverage and Minimum Value Plans, along with ancillary products such as Dental, Hearing Aid, and Vision. Each IHP health plan option now includes access to Medmo's services, and those services aren't just for the member.

"Medmo's application for providers makes ordering imaging for patients extremely simple," said Ari Rostowsky, Managing Partner, IHPlans. "Providers can easily send the order to Medmo and track patient journeys in real time."

To learn more about IHP's healthcare plan options or to join IHP's directory of providers, visit their website at www.ihplans.health.  To learn more about Medmo visit www.medmo.com.

About IHPlans

IHP was founded on the principles of reinventing healthcare to create more options for employers, and more affordability for members. They offer small- to mid-size employers access to alternative health­care benefits such as Minimum Essential Coverage, Minimum Value Plans, Dental, Vision, and Hearing Aid. IHPs benefits are offered across the country and designed to be simple, progressive, and easily administered. IHP is truly a different kind of healthcare experience.

Media Contact:
Mike Feeney
Managing Partner
484-366-8741
[email protected]

SOURCE IHPlans

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.