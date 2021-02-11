IHRC, Inc. Appoints Ira Plutner Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IHRC, Inc. today announced that Ira Plutner has been named chief financial officer, effective immediately. IHRC is an international consulting and professional services company focused on providing support in science and health, information management, management consulting, bioinformatics and global health.

Plutner will have both a day-to-day and ongoing impact on company operations, helping IHRC to analyze, strategize, and grow its financial position. He will be responsible for all cash management, insurance, payroll, budgeting, financial reporting, and helping to drive the company's financial strategy and hiring needs. He will also research revenue opportunities and economic trends, analyze internal operations and identify areas of cost reduction and process enhancement.

"We are delighted to welcome Ira to IHRC," said Dr. Feda Masseoud, IHRC's president. "He is a seasoned financial executive with proven ability to streamline operations, increase productivity and drive revenue growth. As we continue our expansion in the public and private sectors, Ira's expertise will help us continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner that provides innovative solutions to advance our clients' missions and improve public health efforts in a cost-effective manner."

Plutner has over 25 years of experience as an executive in public and private accounting for multimillion dollar companies. He has expertise in managing business, finance and human resources operations and his strengths include corporate management, system capabilities, expense control, operational analysis and financial analysis.

Prior to joining IHRC, Plutner served as chief financial officer at Axion Group of Companies and Art Stone Theatrical Corporation.

"I am excited to join the IHRC team at this crucial moment. I look forward to helping IHRC accelerate growth, increase profitability and ensure that it operates at peak efficiency," Plutner said.

Plutner is a CPA and holds a BS in accounting from Boston University.

About IHRC, Inc.

IHRC is a woman-owned business established and incorporated in Georgia in 2007. IHRC specializes in supporting international public health organizations, federal and state governmental organizations, and private companies engaged in research, diagnosis, prevention and control of infectious diseases.

IHRC offers a robust profile of services spanning the areas of science and health, information management, management consulting, bioinformatics and global health.

For more information about IHRC, please visit https://www.ihrc.com/.

SOURCE IHRC, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ihrc.com

