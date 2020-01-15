IHRC, Inc. Names Dr. Feda Masseoud President

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IHRC, Inc. today announced that Dr. Feda Masseoud has been named president, effective immediately. IHRC, Inc. is an international consulting and professional services company focused on providing support in science and health, information management, management consulting, bioinformatics, and global health.

In her new role, Dr. Masseoud will assume day-to-day leadership of IHRC, including strategic planning, client relations, and business development. She will also lead the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory (ABiL) partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology as it continues expanding its bioinformatics services to address data analysis and workforce development needs.

"We are delighted to have Feda lead IHRC in its next phase of growth," said Mangal Swaminathan, IHRC's CEO. "Feda brings valuable experience from the life sciences and public health field as well as government contracting arena. Her deep understanding of client needs will help IHRC capitalize on emerging opportunities and continue our commitment to transforming public health."

Dr. Masseoud joined IHRC in 2015 and most recently served as its chief science officer. She has over 12 years of experience in biological sciences, translational research, diagnostic assay development, regulatory affairs, and project management in academic, industry, and federal government settings.

"I am honored to take on this role and to continue IHRC's positive momentum of innovation and growth. IHRC will remain committed to delivering the highest quality of insights and solutions to advance our clients' missions and improve public health efforts," Dr. Masseoud said.

Dr. Masseoud holds a Ph.D. in molecular genetics and biochemistry from Georgia State University, and subsequently completed a post-doctorate fellowship in immunology at The Emory Vaccine Center.

About IHRC, Inc.

Founded in 2007, IHRC, Inc. is an international consulting and professional services corporation that specializes in supporting federal and state government organizations, international public health organizations, and industry.

IHRC offers a robust profile of services spanning the areas of science and health, information management, management consulting, bioinformatics, and global health. IHRC's largest client is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For more information about IHRC, Inc., please visit https://www.ihrc.com/.

