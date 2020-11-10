IHRC, Inc. Names Vincent Woody Chief Strategy and Growth Officer

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IHRC, Inc. today announced that Vincent (Vince) Woody has been named chief strategy and growth officer, effective immediately. IHRC is an international consulting and professional services company focused on providing support in science and health, information management, management consulting, bioinformatics and global health.

In this newly created role, Woody will have overall strategic and operational responsibility for IHRC programs. He will provide leadership to IHRC's strategic planning process and will implement new programmatic initiatives. His primary responsibility will be to build and execute a strong pipeline of opportunities by identifying business targets, qualifying opportunities and marketing IHRC strengths while developing and leveraging strong relationships with customers and contacts.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vince to IHRC at this pivotal moment," said Dr. Feda Masseoud, IHRC's president. "His solid track record in public health government contracting, understanding of our client base and extensive experience forging strategic partnerships to support new initiatives will enable IHRC to accelerate growth and facilitate expansion to new markets."

Woody has over 30 years of experience as a consulting and information technology executive with expertise in large client account management, program management, delivery and P&L responsibilities, business development and management and capture in the public and private sectors.

Prior to joining IHRC, Woody served in various executive leadership roles at IBM, Vangent, Accenture, Acentia/MAXIMUS and SeKON Enterprise, Inc. Most recently, he was an executive consultant working with a Fortune 500 healthcare company.

"I am excited to join IHRC at a time when their deep skills and expertise in bioinformatics and science can be used to potentially address some of the pandemic issues we face today," Woody said.

Woody holds a BSBA in business management from Bucknell University.

About IHRC, Inc.

IHRC is a woman-owned business established and incorporated in Georgia in 2007. IHRC specializes in supporting international public health organizations, federal and state governmental organizations, and private companies engaged in research, diagnosis, prevention, and control of infectious diseases.

IHRC offers a robust profile of services spanning the areas of science and health, information management, management consulting, bioinformatics and global health. IHRC's largest client is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For more information about IHRC, please visit https://www.ihrc.com/.

