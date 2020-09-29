IHRIM Announces The Launch Of Its Revamped Workforce Solutions Review Online Magazine

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IHRIM, the International Association for Human Resource Information Management, announced today the launch of an exciting new online format for its Workforce Solutions Review (WSR) magazine, an industry-leading publication featuring in-depth content for the HR Technology community.

With the goals of enabling easier access to a robust library of archived stories, engaging readers in collaborative discussions, and supplementing peer-reviewed articles with current trend "soundbites," going forward each of the quarterly editions will be fully online with enhanced search capabilities (by individual author and topic). Additionally, featured articles highlight the most relevant content irrespective of publication date.

"The Workforce Solutions Review is essential reading for the modern-day HR technology practitioner, vendor, academic, or consultant," said Mick Collins, IHRIM Chair. "IHRIM's development of WSR illustrates our commitment to education and advocacy for the HR technology field and we're excited to expand our online footprint to serve current readers and attract new ones."

For advertisers, WSR has created new high value, targeted, advertising opportunities from display advertising, banner advertising, and a completely redesigned online business directory - designed to offer our readership the ability to get quality information from our partner community. Because of the editorial nature of WSR, we have also ensured that we will not over-advertise throughout the site driving both a positive experience for our readers as well as more focused opportunities for our advertisers.

"I'm happy to say that we've moved into the modern model of journalism, spawning a new era for WSR," said Roy Altman, Executive Editor of IHRIM Workforce Solutions Review. "WSR has always been about the editorial content, for the benefit of our readers and advertisers. Our authors include HR industry thought-leaders and practitioners who report on cutting-edge trends and technologies. This will make our articles more accessible and increase the exposure. Many thanks to the editorial committee, IHRIM board and all others who helped make this possible."

"My company, Decusoft, has been a long-time advertiser of WSR and we could not be more pleased to see this time-tested, highly relevant publication move fully into the digital age," said Bob Laurenzo, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Decusoft. "With renewed vigor, Decusoft looks forward to many more years of amazing editorial and our continued support of the HR Technology community."

For more information or to view the new WSR, simply visit www.ihrim.org/wsr/.

About IHRIM

Since 1980, the International Association for Human Resource Information Management (IHRIM) has been the leading membership association for HR information management professionals and offers you a unique community that blends education, collaboration and professional certification. www.ihrim.org

