iHuman Inc. Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, China, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) ("iHuman" or the "Company"), a leading childhood edutainment company in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2021. The annual report on Form 20-F is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.ihuman.com/.

About iHuman Inc.

iHuman Inc. is a leading childhood edutainment company in China that is committed to transforming learning into a fun journey for every child. Benefiting from a legacy that combines a strong educational foundation and decades of experience in childhood education with cutting edge technology and an outstanding reputation for original entertainment content, iHuman provides children with unique, interactive, and entertaining learning experiences. The Company's comprehensive suite of innovative and high-quality products and services caters to the educational needs of kids at school and at home, both online and offline, and covers diverse subjects, including Chinese culture, literacy and reading, logical and critical thinking, STEM and other subjects. iHuman's line-up of highly effective edutainment products and services include interactive and self-directed learning apps, as well as learning materials and devices. With solid pedagogy, deep understanding of children's education and psychology, as well as advanced technology capabilities in 3D engine, edutainment technologies, AI/AR technologies, and big data analysis, iHuman believes it will continue to provide learning experiences that are both educational and fun for children in China and all over the world through its integrated suite of childhood edutainment products and services.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

iHuman Inc.



Ms. Cynthia Tan, CFA

Phone: +86 10 5780-6606

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen



In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-13801110739

E-mail: [email protected]

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: [email protected]

