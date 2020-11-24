IIA Calls On G20 Leadership To Strengthen Organizational Governance Guidance

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is calling upon the Group of Twenty to further strengthen its support of effective organizational governance worldwide.

In a letter to G20 Secretary-General Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Toonsi, The IIA urges the G20 to reinforce the basic elements of governance as described in the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, which supports policymakers in bolstering the legal, regulatory, and institutional framework for corporate governance toward establishing economic efficiency, sustainable growth, and financial stability.

"Trust is instrumental to public confidence in the decisions and actions of leaders in all sectors," IIA President and CEO Richard F. Chambers and IIA Global Chair Jenitha John wrote to the G20. "To build trust, appropriate structures and procedures must be in place to ensure integrity, accountability, and transparency, which is achievable only through effective governance."

Governance can function only if it possesses:

Accountability by a governing body to stakeholders , achieved through transparent oversight, integrity, and leadership. Governing bodies must ensure disclosures are accurate, timely, reliable, comprehensive, and in compliance with legislative and regulatory requirements, and ethical norms.

, achieved through transparent oversight, integrity, and leadership. Governing bodies must ensure disclosures are accurate, timely, reliable, comprehensive, and in compliance with legislative and regulatory requirements, and ethical norms. Reliable and well-informed action by management , including risk-based decision-making and judicious application of resources. Management must provide direction and ensure analysis, planning, monitoring, risk oversight, and reporting back to the governing body.

, including risk-based decision-making and judicious application of resources. Management must provide direction and ensure analysis, planning, monitoring, risk oversight, and reporting back to the governing body. Independent and objective assurance and advice, which is crucial to clarity and confidence, and to promoting continuous improvement through rigorous inquiry and insightful communication. This is achieved through a fully resourced independent internal audit function.

The IIA encourages the G20 to recognize those vital roles and embed them as fundamental components of the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. It also recommends using the recently updated Three Lines Model, which provides a strong foundation for securing organizational preparedness, resilience, and agility in times of change and uncertainty.

The IIA's "G20 Call to Action" can be viewed at www.theiia.org/G20.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is the internal audit profession's most widely recognized advocate, educator, and provider of standards, guidance, and certifications. Established in 1941, The IIA today serves more than 200,000 members in nearly 200 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.theiia.org or www.globaliia.org.

