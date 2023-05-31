IICCS Forum 2023: Accelerating Carbon Capture and Storage's Implementation in Indonesia

Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center

31 May, 2023, 01:16 ET

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia affirms its commitment to achieving the target of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions towards Net Zero emissions (NZE) in 2060. In an increasingly urgent era to face global climate change, the Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center (ICCSC) is proud to announce its latest initiative in changing the energy landscape towards a decarbonized future.

Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, Jodi Mahardi, Deputy for Maritime Sovereignty and Energy Coordination, and the Committee of IICCS Forum 2023
"The ICCSC commitment to a future of energy decarbonization is based on the belief that environmental protection and economic growth need not conflict, but rather work in harmony, instead. Adopting Indonesia as a CCS Hub in the region is expected to create new jobs, increase investment, and spur economic growth at the local, regional, and global levels," said Dr. Belladonna Troxylon Maulianda, PhD, P.Eng, Executive Director of ICCSC.

Following up on this, ICCSC initiated the International and Indonesia CCS Forum 2023 (IICCS Forum 2023), slated to be held on September 11-12 at Hotel Mulia, Jakarta. The event consists of Forum and Exhibition activities, with the theme "Pioneering The Energy Landscape Decarbonization Future: Harnessing The Power of CCS Globally for A Cleaner Future and Economic Growth", and features prominent global speakers in related fields.

Chairwoman of the IICCS Forum 2023, Merry Marteighianti at the Launching of the International and Indonesia CCS Forum 2023 in conjunction with the Launching of the Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center at Hotel Mulia Jakarta, said, "The implementation of this forum will be a container and a great moment in bringing together government agencies, investors, CCS industry players, academics, and industry experts to gather together, share expertise and experience."

The IICCS Forum 2023 is the first of the subsequent forums of the ICCSC. Therefore, the event can be used as a momentum where CCS in Indonesia can play a role as a sustainable economic development agenda. To support this plan, the government of Indonesia through the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment RI, The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources RI, and other related institutions are preparing a CCS mechanism to achieve NZE targets and sustainable economic growth. Energy transition efforts will require the support of synergy between government, public and private investment, not only in funding but also in the development of CCS technologies.

Jodi Mahardi, Deputy for Maritime Sovereignty and Energy Coordination, explained, "The government always provides support for the development of CCS in achieving a cleaner future and supporting sustainable economic growth. Indonesia, which consists of 17,000 islands, requires large investments to improve the domestic CCS industry. This achievement must be done with strategic, measurable, and sustainable measures. Kemenko Marves continues to communicate with stakeholders, relevant ministries, and local governments, especially with ICCSC, a strategic partner in developing CCS in Indonesia."

SOURCE Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center

