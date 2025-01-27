IIE CEO Dr. Allan E. Goodman Will Leave Role After Decades of Impact on International Education

IIE Board of Trustees will launch CEO Search

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly three decades, Dr. Allan E. Goodman will pass the torch as CEO of the Institute of International Education (IIE), the leader in international education. IIE's Board of Trustees will launch a global search for a successor CEO.

In his impactful tenure, Dr. Goodman has made significant contributions to international educational exchange and student mobility at a critical time — from wars, conflicts, and disasters, to the disruption of a global pandemic. He has spearheaded IIE's efforts to rescue students, scholars and artists, and steered IIE through its centennial anniversary.

"For the past 28 years, I have been honored to come to work every day knowing that I was part of an organization that advances the peace and prosperity of the United States and the world," said Dr. Goodman. "Collaborating with my extraordinary IIE colleagues to create life-changing opportunities for U.S. students through international educational exchange, and rescuing scholars, students and artists displaced from their countries by natural and man-made upheavals, has been the most challenging and rewarding experience of my professional life."

The IIE Board of Trustees stated: "Dr. Goodman's visionary leadership has been transformative for the Institute of International Education in entirely favorable ways. For decades, his dedication, steady hand, remarkable ability to see around corners, and tireless advocacy have elevated IIE to new heights, establishing it as the global leader in fostering international educational exchange and safety for national academies the world over. Through his unwavering commitment to scholar rescue, educational opportunity, and cross-cultural understanding, Allan has not only shaped the future of countless individuals, but has also reinforced the essential role that education plays in building bridges across nations."

About the Institute of International Education (IIE)

The Institute of International Education (IIE) is the leader in designing and implementing international education strategies and program services. We work with governments, policymakers, educators, and employers across the globe to prepare students and professionals for the global workforce and equip them to solve the increasingly complex challenges facing our interconnected world. With support from donors, we also create initiatives that assist students, scholars, and artists whose lives and work are threatened; expand teaching and learning across cultures; and provide life-changing opportunities. A not-for-profit organization founded in 1919, IIE has a network of offices and affiliates worldwide and over 1,600 higher education partners.

Visit iie.org .

