IIE Names Mark Angelson as New Chair

Mr. Angelson succeeds Thomas S. Johnson, who chaired the IIE Board for nearly two decades. Mr. Johnson was named Chair Emeritus and Life Trustee, and the Institute's Internship Program was named in Mr. Johnson's honor in recognition of his distinguished service.

"Mark stands in the shoes of former chairs Edward R. Murrow, Justice Arthur Goldberg, Senator Charles Percy and so many others who shared a deep commitment to international education and how it can transform nations into people," said IIE President and CEO, Allan Goodman. "We will continue to benefit greatly from Mark's wisdom, professional experience and enduring commitment to keeping America's doors open."

Maria Livanos Cattaui, former Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce, will continue as IIE Vice Chair. She will be joined in that capacity by Calvin G. Butler, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Exelon Utilities, and Thomas A. Russo, Former Executive Vice President and General Counsel of American International Group, Inc. Hartley R. Rogers, Chairman of Hamilton Lane, will continue as Treasurer.

Mr. Angelson is Chair of the Board of Governors of Rutgers University, and is a life trustee of Northwestern University, where he is Adjunct Professor of Mergers and Acquisitions at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. He also was Vice Chair of the Biden Foundation and has worked prominently on President Biden's behalf since 1986.

After practicing international law for two decades in Asia, Europe and New York, Angelson served as chair/CEO of several public companies, including as CEO of R.R. Donnelley. He also served as Chair of MidOcean Partners, an international investment firm, and as Deputy Mayor of the City of Chicago.

Angelson is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Royal Society of Arts, The Pilgrims, and the Economic Club of New York. He received an honorary Doctorate of Laws from the John Marshall Law School and the Harold Hines Award from the United Negro College Fund. He is an alumnus of Rutgers College, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and of Rutgers Law School, and is a member of the Rutgers Hall of Distinguished Alumni.

Angelson is a longtime member of the IIE Board, and has served as IIE Treasurer and then as IIE Vice Chair. He also served as Chair of the IIE Scholar Rescue Fund and of the Fund's Selection Committee.

Ms. Cattaui was Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) from 1996 through June 2005, where she championed the role of world business in the global economy, and has been closely involved in placing business know-how and experience at the disposal of developing and emerging economies. She holds board and advisory board memberships on the International Crisis Group, the EastWest Institute, Open Society Foundations, and the Elliott School of International Affairs (George Washington University), among others. Ms. Cattaui, of Greek origin and Swiss nationality, was educated in the United States. She graduated with honors from Harvard University and holds an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from York University, Toronto.

Mr. Butler is a senior executive vice president of Exelon and chief executive officer of Exelon Utilities, overseeing Exelon's six local electric and natural gas companies, which together form the nation's largest utility company by customer count. He has been recognized by several organizations for his leadership and community commitment. In 2020, he was named among Black Enterprise Magazine's "Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America," and as Zpryme's "ETS Thought Leader of the Year." In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America honored him with the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Service Award, and in 2017, he was named among Black Enterprise Magazine's "300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America," as well as "Industrialist of the Year" by the Baltimore Museum of Industry. Butler earned a bachelor's degree from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., and a Juris Doctor degree from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Mo. He received an honorary doctorate of Humane Letters from Morgan State University in 2014.

Mr. Russo served as executive vice president and general counsel, with responsibility for legal, compliance, regulatory affairs, and government affairs, at American International Group, Inc. from February 2010 to November 2016. A thought leader on financial market issues, Mr. Russo has testified before Congress on numerous occasions and participated at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland for over ten years. He has also written more than 70 articles on topics in the commodities, securities and banking fields relating to financial market regulation. Mr. Russo holds both a J.D. and an M.B.A. from Cornell University.

Mr. Rogers is the Chairman of Hamilton Lane. As such, he plays significant roles in the Firm's investing and client relationship activities, as well as in its strategic and organizational development. He is a member of various Investment Committees of the Firm and is the Chairman of the Board of Directors. He is the Chairman of the Advisory Board of HarvardX, the on-line learning initiative of Harvard University. He is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School.

About IIE:

Established in 1919, IIE is a global not-for-profit that creates and implements international education programs, conducts research, and provides life-changing opportunities for students and scholars worldwide. IIE collaborates with a range of corporate, government and foundation partners across the globe to design and manage scholarship, study abroad, workforce training and leadership development programs. IIE has a network of 18 offices and affiliates worldwide and over 1,450 member institutions. Visit iie.org .

SOURCE Institute of International Education

Related Links

http://iie.org

