IIEC Chengyang, Qingdao semi-final takes place successfully in Silicon Valley

The Silicon Valley semi-final, the first of the semi-finals for the competition, brought together the world's top innovation and entrepreneurship (I&E) resources, as well as industry leaders, investors, startup founders and entrepreneurship teams from around the world, with the aim of tapping cutting-edge entrepreneurship projects characterized by world-class technologies and building a connection between Chinese I&E platforms and outstanding international technical innovation projects. By doing so, the semi-final is enabling Chinese I&E platforms to share their passion for and their strength in I&E and to fully take advantage of international I&E resources. The semi-final has attracted widespread participation by over 50 I&E teams across a wide range in industries and disciplines worldwide, including AR/VR, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and cloud computing, artificial intelligence and unmanned driving, new energy, new materials and environmental protection, as well as educational technology and bio-medicine.

IIEC is a distinguished gathering with a pragmatic focus. The aim of attendees is to promote the building of an international I&E ecosystem in China, enhance I&E efforts at China's leading internet firms and support the Chuangxiang China event. The competition has also played an important role in introducing the advanced international I&E incubation mechanism into China and in helping Chinese I&E platforms improve and enhance their quality of services by learning from their successful international peers. IIEC has become a unique event in Chengyang district by providing an optimal platform for international exchanges and cooperation. The finale of the competition will be held in Chengyang at the end of July 2018 and will be open to any visitor who are interested in I&E.

