IIF: Digital Investor Conference on the 7th of December - The International Investment Forum (IIF)
Nov 29, 2022, 07:06 ET
For the 5th time, the International Investment Forum (IIF) will offer first-hand information for investors, live and via Zoom.
HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Investment Forum (IIF) will take place on the 7th of December 2022, starting at 10:00 am (CET) | 04.00 am (ET) until 07:30 pm (CET) | 01:30 pm (ET).
The following companies from the green technology, biotechnology, IT, hydrogen, battery and materials technology, raw materials, rare earth's and energy sectors will present in 30-minute sessions:
|
Company
|
Speaker
|
Directlink Presentation
|
Robert Campbell, CEO Energy
|
Dennis Karp, Director
|
Felix Zander, Head of IR
|
Oliver Reisinger, CEO
|
Patrick Lowry, CEO
|
Arli Mujkic, CEO
|
Bernhard Wolf, Head of IR
|
Rainer Koppitz, CEO
|
John Passalacqua, CEO
|
Rob Stone, VP Corp Dev & Com
|
Dr. Moutih Rafei, VP R&D, Director
|
Jack Stoch, CEO
|
Lewis Black, CEO
|
Jenny-Claire Ganasi, CEO
|
Jim Payne, CEO
|
Jared Scharf, CEO
|
John Jeffrey, CEO
|
Uwe Ahrens, Mgmt. Board
|
Frederick Kozak, CEO
Further detailed information - last press release - can be found at http://www.ii-forum.com/press
Press Contact:
Mr. Christoph Zeuch, CCO
[email protected]
+49 511 6768 733
SOURCE International Investment Forum (IIF)
