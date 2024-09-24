IIFX + Tech Partners Continue NextGen Virtual Reality Training Journey with Detroit Sports and Entertainment Staff

IIFX Brings Intel, Dell, and Detroit's Own PIXO VR to Comerica Park

JACKSON, Miss., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20 August 2024, 42 frontline workers, supervisors, and managers from Ilitch Sports and Entertainment met at the Tiger Club at Comerica Park in Detroit to participate in the ASPIRE (Action – Study – Prepare – Inspire – Rise – Be Exceptional), a training initiative jointly developed by the Innovation Institute for Fan Experience (IIFX) in partnership with Intel Corporation, Dell Technologies, and PIXO VR.

Ilitch Sports and Entertainment colleagues participate in the IIFX ASPIRE NextGen training program using PIXO VR's Reality Intelligence™ virtual reality platform and training scenarios. More than 42 associates, managers, and executives participated in the pilot program. Participants completed a pre-survey and a post-training survey about their experience with virtual reality training. IIFX and Pixo will use this data to tailor the training for the sports and entertainment industry. The IIFX ASPIRE program is a training initiative jointly developed by IIFX in partnership with Intel Corp, Dell Technologies, and PIXO VR. The program delivers NextGen training using PIXO VR's Reality Intelligence™ virtual reality platform and training scenarios to frontline associates, supervisors, and managers at sports and entertainment venues. Virtual reality training is immersive and interactive, enabling people to learn skills up to four times faster than traditional training methods.

"ASPIRE uses PIXO VR's Reality Intelligence™ virtual reality platform to deliver industry-relevant soft skills training to the multi-generational sports and entertainment industry frontline staff, supervisors, and managers," said Dr. Lou Marciani, the Director and Co-Founder of IIFX. "ASPIRE helps workers access effective immersive training to enhance their professional skills."

Virtual reality training delivers a fully immersive and interactive learning experience that helps sports and entertainment venues recruit, build, and retain a multi-generational workforce.

"The IIFX purpose aligns well with PIXO's, so we are excited to partner with them," says Sean Hurwitz, CEO and Founder of PIXO VR, a Detroit-based business with a rapidly growing stable of national and international clients, including Ford Motor Company.

"Our goal is to empower employees to do their jobs well, as it reduces turnover, risk, and costs. That is why we built our Reality Intelligence Platform™. Training in a realistic, interactive virtual environment quickly gives workers the experience and confidence to tackle those situations in the real world," said Hurwitz.

"Training programs have historically been delivered in person, via a call or in a digital format. However, the training industry is changing rapidly, and we must adapt to new possibilities," says Johnny Jackson, the Director of Security Training, Compliance, and Investigation with Ilitch Sports and Entertainment.

"The new virtual reality training program offers an opportunity to create content that can challenge staff and train them based on real life scenarios. It's an exciting new way of training staff, engaging new or veteran staff, and improving their overall performance," Jackson continued.

"We are continuing the ASPIRE journey with our innovative PIXO VR partner. We always enjoy working with Ilitch Sports and Entertainment's outstanding visionary leaders and colleagues," said Dr. Marciani.

The 2024 ASPIRE journey continues in September and October with two professional sports and entertainment venues in Las Vegas and New Orleans.

To get involved in the ASPIRE initiative, contact IIFX, at [email protected] or [email protected].

