IIFX + Tech Partners Deliver NextGen Virtual Reality Training to Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium Staff

IIFX has Joined Forces with Intel, Dell, and PIXO VR

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 31 July 2024, 88 frontline associates, supervisors, managers, and customer experience staff at Highmark Stadium participated in the ASPIRE (Action – Study – Prepare – Inspire – Rise – Be Exceptional), a training initiative jointly developed by the Innovation Institute for Fan Experience (IIFX) in partnership with Intel Corporation, Dell Technologies, and PIXO VR.

The IIFX ASPIRE program is a training initiative jointly developed by IIFX in partnership with Intel Corp, Dell Technologies, and PIXO VR. The program is designed to deliver NextGen virtual reality training to frontline associates, supervisors, and managers at sports and entertainment venues. Virtual reality training is immersive and interactive, enabling people to develop their skills up to four times faster and with greater retention than traditional training methods. Associates at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY participating in the IIFX ASPIRE NextGen virtual reality training program using PIXO VR training scenarios. More than 84 associates, managers, and customer service team members participated in the pilot program. Participants completed a pre-survey before using the virtual reality training technology and then completed a post-training survey. IIFX and Pixo will use this data to tailor the program for the sports and entertainment industry.

"ASPIRE delivers industry-relevant soft skills training to the multi-generational sports and entertainment industry frontline staff, supervisors, and managers using virtual reality technology," said Dr. Lou Marciani, the Director and Co-Founder of IIFX.

The IIFX ASPIRE program uses NextGen virtual reality technology and training software from PIXO to enable workers to access effective immersive and interactive training to enhance their professional skills. The average training time in Buffalo for the skills course was 15 minutes.

This NextGen experience can help sports and entertainment venues recruit, build, and retain an effective multi-generational workforce.

"The IIFX purpose aligns with PIXO's, so we are excited to partner with them," says Sean Hurwitz, CEO and Founder of PIXO. "Our goal is to empower employees to do their jobs well, as it reduces turnover, risk, and costs. Training in a realistic, interactive virtual environment quickly gives workers the experience and confidence to tackle those situations in the real world."

"VR training is a unique, fun and a fresh way of training our team members. In a field where it is becoming more difficult to keep training interesting, VR is a great tool to create a more effective training model," said Andy Major, Vice President of Operations & Guest Experience @Buffalo Bills, LLC.

"We are thrilled to continue the IIFX ASPIRE journey with PIXO VR and Highmark Stadium's outstanding team of frontline associates, managers, and guest experience team," said Dr. Marciani.

The ASPIRE journey continues in August and September 2024, with three additional professional sports and entertainment venues.

To get involved in the ASPIRE initiative, contact IIFX, at [email protected] or [email protected].

About IIFX

Founded in August 2020, the Innovation Institute for Fan Experience (IIFX) is building the leading and most trusted authority on the 'FAN JOURNEY' for the sports & entertainment industry. IIFX provides training, industry content creation, FAN JOURNEY best practices, consultancy, and business and education services to domestic and international sports & entertainment organizations.

