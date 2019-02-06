I.I.I. Releases Its 2019 Insurance Fact Book

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Insurance Fact Book, a digital publication offering the latest data on U.S. and global insurance markets is available effective today, according to the Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.).

The I.I.I.'s Fact Book is in a PDF format and the go-to resource throughout the year for business leaders, journalists, policymakers, researchers, and students who want to know more about the U.S. and international insurance markets.

"Insurance drives economic growth. It provides stability against risks. It encourages resilience. Recent disasters have demonstrated the vital role the industry plays in recovery—and that without insurance, the impact on individuals, businesses and communities can be devastating," wrote Sean Kevelighan, Chief Executive Officer, I.I.I., in his introductory letter to the 2019 Insurance Fact Book.

The 225-page PDF includes thousands of facts, figures, statistical tables and charts documenting the size and composition of the insurance industry in the U.S. and worldwide. It offers details on auto, homeowners, and business insurance markets, with data on direct premiums written and the factors impacting the cost of these coverages. Moreover, there also is voluminous information in the text on the life/health insurance and reinsurance industries.

The 2019 Insurance Fact Book may be purchased by ordering the PDF from the I.I.I.'s online store at www.iii.org/store. The publication is available free of charge to I.I.I. members and associate members.

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute

Related Links

http://www.iii.org

