IIoT Predictive Maintenance Markets, 2018 - Focus on Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO)

The objective of this research is to analyze and evaluate the strategic opportunities for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market as the entire manufacturing landscape is expected to be influenced by the digital transformation.

This study offers holistic analysis of OEMs and end-users requirements and evaluates MRO's current value proposition. In the present dynamic business environment, there has been a dramatic shift in investment activities that are predominantly focused toward plant modernization and upgradation. Manufacturers are revisiting their operational strategies due to the soaring cost of plant maintenance arising from unplanned downtime. As the reduction of operational cost and enhancing plant productivity remain the two key priorities for manufacturers, the study analyzes the role of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in automating manufacturer's plant maintenance activity and, importantly, the transition toward predictive maintenance.

With the dawn of smart manufacturing and service-based business models, it is imperative to leverage IIoT to establish a connected ecosystem including MRO. This not only helps manufacturers to reduce their operating cost but also boosts their revenue. The economic downturn in 2008 has changed manufacturer's mindset and has instilled the need to outsource their MRO activities, particularly to those distributors offering an extensive range of value-added services and provide end-to-end support in plant maintenance. The changing relationship and position of MRO distributors in the value chain unleash new opportunities to expand their business offerings. This is best achieved through IIoT that helps to coin distinctive value proposition, thereby reaching new frontiers in the present competitive environment.

With investments flowing toward achieving IT-OT convergence that facilitates seamless integration and flow of communication across a vast range of assets, plant engineers and operators have the ability to efficiently manage plant maintenance and repair at its early stage. The direct access to asset data on real-time basis combined with analytical capability helps to consolidate, interpret, and visualize data, thereby providing accurate and reliable results on asset health. This drives the demand for MRO distributors with strong engineering prowess monitoring the asset condition and support manufacturers' transition from reactive to predictive maintenance.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key trends and challenges faced by the MRO companies?

What are present key requirements of OEMs/customers? Are there any market gaps that remain unaddressed by the MRO companies?

With the emergence of IIoT, how is it expected to redefine the MRO product and services offering?

Is the existing value proposition of MRO companies competitive to match the changing market dynamics?

Are the products/services offered by the MRO companies fulfilling customer requirement? What are the some of the key areas of focus when it comes to MRO offering?

Is the market growing? What is the role of inorganic activities in determining the MRO's growth prospects?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Global MRO Market-Key Findings



2. Research Scope and Objective



3. IIoT-A Research Perspective

IIoT-Emerging Themes in the Industrial Environment

IIoT-Key Attributes of a Smart Factory

Value Proposition in IIoT

Key Questions this Study will Answer



4. Global MRO Market-Key Trends

Key Trends in the Global MRO Market

Key Trends in Global MRO Market-Explained



5. Roadblocks in the Global MRO Market

Roadblocks in the Global MRO Market

MRO Challenges-Multi-brand Approach

MRO Challenges-Limited Focus on Automation and Digital Platforms

MRO Challenges-Complex Supply Chain Process

MRO Challenges-Limited Access to Skilled Workforce



6. Changing End-user Dynamics-Perspective on Emerging MRO Needs

Changing End-user Dynamics-Key Essentials for Large-scale Users

Analysis on MRO Needs for Large-scale End Users

Changing End-user Dynamics-Key Essentials for Small- and Medium-scale Users

Analysis on MRO Needs for Small- and Medium-scale End Users



7. Assessment of MRO Needs Across Process, Discrete, and Hybrid Industries

Assessment of MRO Needs Across Process, Discrete, and Hybrid Industries

Evaluating MRO Needs Across the Four Functional Facets



8. Decoding the Impact of IIoT on the MRO Market

IIoT-Five Strategic Shifts Redefining MRO Business Model

IIoT-Adoption Cycle and Its Impact on the MRO Market

Emergence of Big Data & Analytics in the MRO Market



9. IIoT-Services 2.0: Impact on MRO Supply Chain

Evolution of Services

Mapping of Technologies Application and Service Segments

IIoT-Services 2.0: MRO Supply Chain

IIoT-Services 2.0: Predictive Maintenance

Predictive Maintenance-Machine Learning (ML)



10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Predictive Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 2-Industrial Mobility

Growth Opportunity 3-eCommerce Platform

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



11. Company Profiles of Key MRO Distributors



Motion Industries

Grainger

ERIKS

RS Components

IPH

BDI

Brammer

